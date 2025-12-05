 Mumbai EOW Registers FIR In Multi-Crore Bogus Flat Booking Scam In Andheri
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai EOW Registers FIR In Multi-Crore Bogus Flat Booking Scam In Andheri

Mumbai EOW Registers FIR In Multi-Crore Bogus Flat Booking Scam In Andheri

According to the complaint, the proprietor of M/s Manhashree Nirman Firm, Ravindra Kshatrapal Jadhav (now deceased), along with his wife Harsha Ravindra Jadhav and the firm’s manager Jayesh Valji Bagda, falsely claimed ownership of land located at Village Mogra (East), Andheri.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 12:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai EOW Registers FIR In Multi-Crore Bogus Flat Booking Scam In Andheri | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in a multi-crore cheating case related to bogus flat bookings in Andheri. The case, originally filed at Andheri Police Station, has now been re-registered to EOW under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Ramakant Sonu Pawar (67), who stated that he was cheated between January 10, 2023, and January 23, 2023 at Ashok Heights, Old Nagardas Road, Andheri (East). According to the complaint, the proprietor of M/s Manhashree Nirman Firm, Ravindra Kshatrapal Jadhav (now deceased), along with his wife Harsha Ravindra Jadhav and the firm’s manager Jayesh Valji Bagda, falsely claimed ownership of land located at Village Mogra (East), Andheri.

The accused allegedly executed a notarized Agreement for Sale for a 269 sq. ft. flat in a proposed project Mahakali Co-operative Housing Society and collected ₹12 lakh as a booking amount from the complainant. However, no possession was ever given, nor was the money refunded.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' Nearing Completion, Likely To Open In May 2026
article-image

Investigations have revealed that the trio used the same method to lure multiple flat buyers. In total, 90 individuals, including the complainant, were allegedly defrauded of ₹10,17,50,000, collected under the pretext of flat bookings. The EOW has begun further inquiry to identify additional victims and trace the financial trail of the accused. Legal action is currently underway.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Applauds PM Modi In Assembly, Asks Opposition Members Also To Praise
VIDEO: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Applauds PM Modi In Assembly, Asks Opposition Members Also To Praise
Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations
Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations
Madras High Court Judge Summons Collector, Police Commissioner In Deepathoon Lamp Case
Madras High Court Judge Summons Collector, Police Commissioner In Deepathoon Lamp Case
Chhattisgarh News: Girl Locked Away For 20 Years Rescued By Social Welfare Team In Bastar
Chhattisgarh News: Girl Locked Away For 20 Years Rescued By Social Welfare Team In Bastar

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations

Maharashtra Govt Transfers AMC Amit Saini Following Scam Allegations

SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Suicide, Polygraph & Narco Test Sought For Minister’s PA In Wife’s...

SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Suicide, Polygraph & Narco Test Sought For Minister’s PA In Wife’s...

Mumbai EOW Registers FIR In Multi-Crore Bogus Flat Booking Scam In Andheri

Mumbai EOW Registers FIR In Multi-Crore Bogus Flat Booking Scam In Andheri

Youth In Vikhroli Trapped In Drug Menace? Drug Mafia Allegedly Attacks Locals Trying To Stop...

Youth In Vikhroli Trapped In Drug Menace? Drug Mafia Allegedly Attacks Locals Trying To Stop...

City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals

City Celebrates Karthika Deepam With Devotion & Traditional Rituals