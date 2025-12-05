Mumbai EOW Registers FIR In Multi-Crore Bogus Flat Booking Scam In Andheri | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered an FIR in a multi-crore cheating case related to bogus flat bookings in Andheri. The case, originally filed at Andheri Police Station, has now been re-registered to EOW under Sections 420 and 34 of the IPC.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Ramakant Sonu Pawar (67), who stated that he was cheated between January 10, 2023, and January 23, 2023 at Ashok Heights, Old Nagardas Road, Andheri (East). According to the complaint, the proprietor of M/s Manhashree Nirman Firm, Ravindra Kshatrapal Jadhav (now deceased), along with his wife Harsha Ravindra Jadhav and the firm’s manager Jayesh Valji Bagda, falsely claimed ownership of land located at Village Mogra (East), Andheri.

The accused allegedly executed a notarized Agreement for Sale for a 269 sq. ft. flat in a proposed project Mahakali Co-operative Housing Society and collected ₹12 lakh as a booking amount from the complainant. However, no possession was ever given, nor was the money refunded.

Investigations have revealed that the trio used the same method to lure multiple flat buyers. In total, 90 individuals, including the complainant, were allegedly defrauded of ₹10,17,50,000, collected under the pretext of flat bookings. The EOW has begun further inquiry to identify additional victims and trace the financial trail of the accused. Legal action is currently underway.

