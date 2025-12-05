SIT Formed To Probe Alleged Suicide, Polygraph & Narco Test Sought For Minister’s PA In Wife’s Suicide Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The Worli Police on Tuesday informed a Metropolitan Magistrate court that they intend to conduct polygraph and narco-analysis tests on the personal assistant of Maharashtra’s Environment Minister, Pankaja Munde, Anant Garje (31) in connection with the alleged abetment to suicide of his dentist wife. The Maharashtra government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of Dr. Gauri Palve-Garje, the wife of Anant Garje, who works as the personal assistant (PA) to Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde. Dr. Palve-Garje was found dead at the couple’s Worli residence recently.

The decision to constitute the SIT came after a meeting between the deceased’s family and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during which the family demanded a transparent and unbiased investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death. The Chief Minister reportedly assured them that the probe would be conducted impartially and without external influence.

The SIT will be headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone 4 Ragasudha R, a IPS officer from the Mumbai Police known for her experience in handling sensitive investigations. She will supervise the case and ensure that all angles are thoroughly examined.

The development has drawn significant attention due to the high-profile political link and the questions raised by the victim’s family. Further investigation is currently underway.

The 31-year-old accused Anant Garje was produced before the Bhoiwada Metropolitan Magistrate after the expiry of his police custody. The Worli police told the court that the accused was evasive during interrogation, and retaining their claim to police custody would allow them to seek his remand again once the test reports are received.

The defence, represented by advocate Mangesh Deshmukh, claimed full cooperation with the investigation. He argued that several injuries found on the accused were old wounds and the fresh injuries occurred when his client allegedly banged his head against a wall after learning about his wife’s death and climbing from the 29th-floor refuge area to the 30th floor.

The court remanded the accused to 14 days of judicial custody, and the defence lawyer said he will soon file a bail plea.The accused Anant Garje, who married the dentist Dr. Gauri Palve on February 7 of this year, was arrested on November 24, two days after his wife was found hanging inside their 30th-floor Worli apartment.

He told police that after an argument on the morning of November 22, his wife stopped answering calls throughout the day. On returning home, he allegedly climbed from the refuge area to the 30th floor after she didn’t open the door and found her hanging.However, the deceased’s family disputes his version, alleging murder disguised as suicide. They also questioned how the accused managed to climb to the 30th floor, and how he could single-handedly transport the body to Poddar Hospital.

According to the FIR, on September 29, the deceased had sent her father photographs, and documents from a pregnancy declaration at a Latur hospital (dated November 16, 2021), naming the accused as the husband.

She had told her father that her husband’s siblings were aware of his previous affair and that her sister-in-law threatened to arrange a second marriage if she refused to accept it.

The Worli Police have booked the accused and his siblings under abetment to suicide and harassment of a married woman under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/