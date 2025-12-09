Mumbai: Matunga's Asthika Samaj Performs 1,008-Kalasam Ritual Ahead Of Maha Kumbhabhishekam Finale

Matunga's Asthika Samaj Performs 1,008-Kalasam Ritual Ahead Of Maha Kumbhabhishekam Finale |

Devotees at the Asthika Samaj temple in Matunga on Tuesday witnessed the arrangement of 1,008 kalasams (pots) made of different metals and filled with holy water for the sahasra brahma kalasabhishekam—the ritual bathing of Lord Guruvayoorappan, another name for Lord Krishna at his abode in Guruvayoor, Kerala.

The ceremonial abhishekam is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The ritual is part of the ongoing maha kumbhabhishekam, performed once every 12 years to rejuvenate the spiritual energy of consecrated deities. The Asthika Samaj temple, also known as Kochu Guruvayoor or “Little Guruvayoor,” is a century-old shrine with deep cultural and spiritual significance.

Festival to Conclude With 108-Dravya Abhishekam

Wednesday marks the 10th day of the kumbhabhishekam rituals.

The festival will conclude on Friday, the 12th day, with a 108 dravya kalasabhishekam dedicated to Lord Ayyappan, another deity consecrated at the 102-year-old temple.

The rituals are being led by Brahmasri P. C. Dinesan Namboothiripad, a priest from the famed Guruvayur temple in Kerala.

Kumbhabhishekam of the Temple Gopuram on Friday

The final ceremony will include the kumbhabhishekam of the temple gopuram, or the shikhar of the temple an essential part of the consecration and reconsecration tradition in Hindu temples.

The sacred sequence marks the culmination of weeks of preparation and is expected to draw a large gathering of devotees.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/