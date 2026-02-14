 Mumbai: MHADA To Roll Out 5,000 Affordable Homes In Upcoming Lottery, Possession By 2027–29
MHADA is set to announce a housing lottery offering around 5,000 affordable homes across Mumbai in March or April. The scheme will largely feature under-construction flats from redevelopment projects, including the major Patra Chawl project in Goregaon West. Possession of most units is expected between 2027 and 2029.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is preparing to launch its much-awaited housing lottery, offering around 5,000 affordable homes across Mumbai. The scheme, expected to be announced in March or April, comes after a subdued 2025, when the authority had limited projects in its inventory.

According to a report by Lokmat Times, the upcoming lottery will primarily feature under-construction units aimed at addressing the city’s growing demand for mid-range and affordable housing. The authority has compiled a fresh stock of flats from multiple redevelopment projects across key suburbs.

One of the biggest highlights of this year’s lottery is the Patra Chawl redevelopment project in Siddharth Nagar, Goregaon West. The project alone is expected to contribute nearly half of the total units being offered, making it the most prominent component of the scheme. It is believed that location, connectivity, and scale of the redevelopment will attract a significant number of applicants

Apart from Goregaon, flats will also be available in other established residential pockets, including Vikhroli, Antop Hill, and Pratiksha Nagar in Sion. These locations have been chosen to ensure better access to public transport, employment hubs, and civic amenities.

However, applicants will have to wait for possession, as most of the units are still under construction. MHADA has indicated that the handover of these flats is likely to take place between 2027 and 2029, depending on the progress of individual projects.

With the city’s real estate prices continuing to rise, the upcoming MHADA lottery is likely to generate strong interest among first-time homebuyers and middle-income families looking for affordable options within Mumbai’s limits.

