Mumbai: Virar–Alibaug Corridor Alignment To Split MHADA’s Shirdhon Affordable Housing Project In Kalyan

Mumbai: The proposed alignment of the Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor is set to affect a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) housing project planned at Shirdhon in Kalyan, as a portion of the land earmarked for affordable homes will be required for the transport corridor.

The land at Shirdhon had been reserved by MHADA for the construction of houses for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Low Income Group (LIG), and Middle Income Group (MIG) categories. However, the corridor’s alignment passes directly through this plot, resulting in a significant impact on the housing plan.

According to a report by Times Now Batmya, a strip of land measuring approximately 500 metres in length and 100 metres in width will be acquired from the MHADA plot for the corridor. This amounts to nearly five hectares of land being taken for the infrastructure project.

As a result, the housing plot will be split into two sections, with the corridor running through the middle of the site. Authorities may now have to redesign the housing layout and construct buildings on both sides of the proposed route, instead of a single, contiguous development as originally planned.

The Virar–Alibaug Multimodal Corridor is a major infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project spans about 126 kilometres and will include separate lanes for road, rail, and bus systems to enable faster regional movement.

The first phase of the corridor covers around 96.4 kilometres and passes through Palghar, Thane, and Raigad districts. The requirement of land from the MHADA plot has raised concerns about the future of the affordable housing project and its implementation, as authorities will now have to adjust plans in line with the corridor alignment.

