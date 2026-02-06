 Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response

Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response

The Mumbai Board of MHADA has decided to offer 49 unsold shops on a ‘first come, first served’ basis after repeated e-auctions failed to attract buyers. Only 35 of 84 shops were sold in the latest auction held on February 4, 2026. Officials cited mounting maintenance costs and blocked revenue as key concerns.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to shift to a ‘first come, first served’ model for the sale of 49 shops that remained unsold despite repeated e-auctions, officials said.

The move comes after the board recently conducted an e-auction for 84 shops across the city, but managed to sell only 35 units. The remaining 49 shops failed to attract bidders, adding to the board’s concerns over mounting maintenance costs and blocked revenue.

MHADA had been distributing shops built within its housing projects through the e-auction system for the past two to three years. However, the response has remained consistently low. According to a report from Loksatta, in 2025, the Mumbai Board had auctioned 149 shops, of which only 70 were sold, leaving 79 units vacant. A similar trend was observed in earlier rounds as well.

Read Also
MHADA To Sell 120 Mumbai Homes On First-Come-First-Served Basis From February 5
article-image

With unsold inventory piling up, the board initiated a fresh e-auction process in November 2025 for 84 shops. This included the 79 units that remained unsold in the September 2025 auction and five newly available shops. The process involved registration, sale of applications and bidding. Due to limited response, the board extended the registration and application period by 15 days.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response
Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak E-Auction Response
'Cheaper Than Tara Sutaria Clip': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral Intimate Dance Video- Watch
'Cheaper Than Tara Sutaria Clip': Gaurav Khanna's Wife Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Over Viral Intimate Dance Video- Watch
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
Sapphire Foods Swings To Q3 Loss On Labour Code, Merger Costs; Revenue Rises
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Demand Title Change - Watch Video
'Manoj Bajpayee Murdabad': Members Of Brahmin Community In Bhopal Protest Against Ghooskhor Pandat; Demand Title Change - Watch Video

Despite the extension, the auction held on February 4, 2026, saw only 35 shops being sold, while 49 remained vacant.

Several units in locations such as Powai, Malvani and Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon failed to find buyers. In Bimbisar Nagar, the board had constructed a commercial complex at a cost of several crores, comprising 17 shops. However, not a single unit in the complex has been sold across the last two to three auction rounds.

The board had already reduced base prices and modified usage conditions in an attempt to attract bidders, but the shops still failed to sell, making it difficult to recover the project cost.

In view of the repeated poor response, Mumbai Board Chief Officer Milind Borikar said the unsold shops would now be offered under a ‘first come, first served’ scheme. A final decision on the implementation is expected soon.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai MHADA Housing Scam: 66 Cheated Of ₹3.67 Crore, Rabale Police Arrest 1 Accused
article-image

Once the scheme is rolled out, applicants will be able to purchase the shops directly without participating in an auction. It remains to be seen whether the new approach will help the board clear its unsold inventory.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak...
Mumbai: MHADA to Offer 49 Unsold Shops Under ‘First Come, First Served’ Scheme After Weak...
Mumbai: Student Attempts Suicide Inside Byculla Station Restroom, Police Suspect Mental Stress As...
Mumbai: Student Attempts Suicide Inside Byculla Station Restroom, Police Suspect Mental Stress As...
Mumbai News: Speeding BMW Collision On P D'Mello Road Snarls Traffic
Mumbai News: Speeding BMW Collision On P D'Mello Road Snarls Traffic
29th Mumbai Flower Festival Begins At Byculla Zoo; Flowers And Fruit Trees Decorations Displayed On...
29th Mumbai Flower Festival Begins At Byculla Zoo; Flowers And Fruit Trees Decorations Displayed On...
Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets