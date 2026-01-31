Navi Mumbai MHADA Housing Scam: 66 Cheated Of ₹3.67 Crore, Rabale Police Arrest 1 Accused

Rabale police probe MHADA housing scam in Navi Mumbai after 66 people were cheated of ₹3.67 crore | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 31: At least 66 people were allegedly cheated of Rs 3.67 crore by a group that promised to provide MHADA homes at concessional rates, with Rabale police arresting one accused and launching a search for an absconding woman who was falsely projected as a senior MHADA official.

Forged documents used to dupe investors

According to police, the accused trio collected money from victims between 2022 and 2024 by claiming they could secure MHADA flats at throwaway prices. To make the fraud appear genuine, forged MHADA approval lists and allotment letters were prepared and handed over to investors.

Complainant details how fraud unfolded

The complainant, Pradeep Dahale, who runs an office in Airoli Sector 10, stated that he came in contact with accused Rupesh Chaudhary and Prabhakar Shetty in 2022.

The duo introduced Nikki Chaudhary as a senior MHADA officer and assured Dahale that flats could be allotted through her influence. Trusting the claims, Dahale, along with his relatives and friends, paid Rs 3.66 crore on behalf of 66 people.

Partial refund, remaining amount siphoned off

When possession of the promised flats was repeatedly delayed, some investors demanded refunds. The accused returned Rs 1.25 crore but allegedly siphoned off the remaining Rs 2.42 crore.

Further inquiry revealed that Nikki Chaudhary, presented as a MHADA official, was actually Rupesh Chaudhary’s wife and had no connection with the housing authority.

Police action and ongoing probe

Following the death of accused Rupesh Chaudhary, Dahale verified the documents and discovered the fraud, after which he approached Rabale police. Investigations further revealed that the accused had executed similar scams in Mumbai as well.

Mumbai Police have arrested accused Prabhakar Shetty in connection with related cases, and Rabale police are in the process of seeking his custody for further investigation. Efforts are also underway to trace absconding accused Nikki Chaudhary.

Officials issue warning

“The accused used forged MHADA documents and impersonation to gain the confidence of investors. We are verifying financial trails and probing whether more victims were cheated in Navi Mumbai and Mumbai,” a police officer from Rabale police station said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, and further investigation is going on.

