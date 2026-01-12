Mumbai MHADA Scam: Deputy Engineer Named In FIR As Prabhadevi Couple Accused Of Cheating 42-Year-Old Man Over Fake Low-Cost Flat Promise

Dadar Police add MHADA Deputy Engineer’s name to FIR in alleged Prabhadevi MHADA flat scam involving forged documents and cheating | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 12: A couple from Prabhadevi, identified as Sanjay and Sanjana Kalekar, allegedly cheated 42-year-old Nilesh Sawant of several lakhs by promising him a low-cost MHADA flat.

Police investigations have now revealed the involvement of MHADA Deputy Engineer Chhotelal Vasave (42), whose name has been added to the FIR. According to a senior police officer, Dadar Police have also issued a notice to Vasave under BNSS Section 35(3).

Police sources said that fake documents were created to show that a flat allotted in 2005 could be transferred to complainant Sawant. These forged papers reportedly bore the signature of Deputy Engineer Vasave.

Complaint and initial contact

Complainant Nilesh Shamsundar Sawant (42), a private employee residing at Century Mill, MHADA Complex, Prabhadevi, stated in the FIR that he was looking to buy a house in Prabhadevi. On July 16, 2021, a woman named Varkhade introduced him to Sanjay Kalekar near Reliance Digital Mall, Prabhadevi.

Kalekar claimed he could arrange a flat in the area and showed him Room No. 1902 on the 19th floor of Standard Prabha Society, New Prabhadevi Road. Kalekar told Sawant that MHADA keeps certain flats reserved for people affected by road-widening or government projects and that he could procure such a flat for him for Rs 31 lakh.

Forged MHADA documents

On July 29, 2021, Kalekar again met Sawant near Reliance Digital Mall and handed him a letter claiming he was an authorised MHADA agent. The letter contained Sawant’s name but an incorrect address. When questioned, Kalekar dismissed the issue and said he would handle everything.

The letter appeared to be addressed to the Deputy Chief Officer (Society Management), MHADA, Wadala, regarding allotment of a transit camp unit. Sawant signed it at Kalekar’s insistence. The next day, Kalekar returned the letter with an official-looking seal and signature, claiming the process had begun.

Money transfers and cash payments

Convinced, Sawant agreed to pay an advance. Kalekar demanded Rs 5 lakh in cash, saying senior MHADA officers would not accept cheques. Sawant eventually gave him Rs 1 lakh on July 21 and Rs 4 lakh on July 26 in cash.

On August 9, 2021, Kalekar called the complainant to MHADA’s Bandra office and handed over another document. He then demanded another Rs 5 lakh. Believing the process was genuine, Sawant transferred Rs 5 lakh via RTGS to Kalekar’s cooperative bank account on August 10.

Kalekar remained in continuous contact and provided another letter on August 13, 2021, allegedly signed by the Executive Engineer. He claimed a further amount was needed, following which Sawant transferred another Rs 5 lakh to Kalekar’s account on September 27, 2021.

Accused becomes unreachable

By October 2021, Kalekar became unreachable. His wife, Sanjana Kalekar, told Sawant that he was out of town and instructed him, on Sanjay’s behalf, to transfer Rs 3 lakh to an account belonging to one Trinesh (also spelled Trinesh/Vinesh) Singh for “further processing”. She sent the bank details to Sawant via WhatsApp. Believing her, Sawant transferred Rs 3 lakh to the said bank account on December 2, 2021.

Later, attempts to contact the couple failed. Neighbours informed Sawant that the Kalekars were no longer staying at the Kanjurmarg address he visited in May 2022.

FIR and police action

Realising that he had been duped with forged documents and false promises, Sawant approached the Dadar Police. In November 2025, Dadar Police registered an FIR against Sanjay Kalekar, Sanjana Kalekar and Trinesh (Vinesh) Singh under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

During the investigation, police discovered the involvement of MHADA Deputy Engineer Chhotelal Vasave based on forged documents allegedly carrying his signature. His name has now been added to the FIR, and a notice has been issued to him under BNSS Section 35(3) for further inquiry.

No arrests have been made so far, as the Kalekar couple has filed an anticipatory bail application.

