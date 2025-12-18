Mumbai Fraud: Mahim Police Book 2 For Cheating Garment Trader Of ₹19 Lakh With Fake Investment And MHADA Flat Promises

Mahim Police Book 2 For Cheating Garment Trader Of ₹19 Lakh With Fake Investment And MHADA Flat Promises | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 17: The Mahim police have registered a case against Abdul Rashid Qureshi and Ajay Baburao Khakre for allegedly cheating a garment businessman and his father of ₹19 lakh over nearly 23 years by luring them with false investment schemes and promises of MHADA flats at concessional rates.

Long Association Used To Gain Trust

According to the FIR, the complainant, Shafihar Rehman Ashrafali Laskar (48), a garment trader residing at Fakruddin Shahababa Lane, Vanjawadi, Kapad Bazaar, Mahim (West), stated that his family had known accused Abdul Qureshi for nearly 40 years.

Initial Investment Made In 2002

In November 2002, Qureshi allegedly persuaded the complainant’s father, Ashraf Ali Laskar, to invest ₹4 lakh in a scheme run under the banner of the I Love India Foundation, assuring high returns over 15 to 20 years. However, no returns were ever paid.

Fresh Proposal After Death Of Parents

The complainant’s mother passed away in 2013, followed by his father in 2019. In May 2023, when Shafihar Laskar approached Qureshi seeking repayment of the invested amount, Qureshi allegedly proposed a new investment scheme instead of returning the money.

Promise Of MHADA Flats At Lower Rates

He claimed that the earlier investment would be adjusted under a new scheme offering residential flats in MHADA-developed complexes at prices nearly 40 per cent lower than market rates.

Qureshi provided a list detailing flat sizes and prices and assured that if the flats could not be delivered, the entire invested amount would be refunded with interest.

Second Accused Introduced As Fake MHADA Official

Trusting these assurances, the complainant agreed to invest further. Qureshi then introduced Ajay Khakre, who claimed to be a senior MHADA official, and promised to arrange flats at concessional rates.

Rs 11 Lakh Transferred Digitally, Cash Demand Followed

Acting on Qureshi’s instructions, the complainant transferred ₹11 lakh via Google Pay from his Axis Bank and Bank of India accounts to Khakre’s mobile number. Later, the accused allegedly demanded an additional ₹4 lakh in cash, claiming it was required to manage other MHADA officials as the project was nearing completion.

No Flat, No Refund Despite Repeated Follow-Ups

Despite repeated follow-ups, calls, and messages, the complainant neither received the promised flat nor the invested money. Upon further inquiry, he discovered that Ajay Khakre was not a MHADA official, confirming that both accused had allegedly colluded to defraud him and his late father.

Offence Spans Over Two Decades

Based on the complaint, the Mahim police have registered a case for cheating and criminal breach of trust involving a total amount of ₹19 lakh, covering the period from 2002 to July 2025.

The case has been registered under Sections 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

