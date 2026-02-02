MHADA To Sell 120 Mumbai Homes On First-Come-First-Served Basis From February 5 | File Photo

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board (MHADB) of MHADA will offer 120 residential units for sale on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, with online application registration set to begin on February 5, 2026, at 11 am, officials said on Sunday.

Unsold Flats Available

The units, located across several housing colonies in Mumbai, include flats that were earlier offered through lotteries but remained unsold for various reasons. Interested applicants can register through MHADA’s official portal.

Application Process Details

According to MHADA, the process of submitting online applications, paying the earnest money deposit and application fee, and finalising the selected unit will commence on February 12, 2026, at 11 am. Once a flat is finalised, applicants must pay 10% of the sale price within 48 hours, failing which the allotment will be cancelled and the earnest money forfeited.

Location of Flats

Of the total units on offer, 84 flats constructed by the Mumbai Board are located at Shimpoli and Charkop in Kandivali, Antop Hill–Wadala, Tunga in Powai, PMGP Mankhurd, Malvani Malad and Gaikwad Nagar in Malvani. The remaining 36 flats received under Development Control Regulation 33(5)(7), are situated in Ghatkopar East, Vikhroli’s Kannamwar Nagar, Antop Hill–Wadala, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion and JVPD, Andheri West.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Indian citizens aged 18 years or above on the date of application. Aadhaar and PAN cards are mandatory, with additional documentation required in case of marriage or divorce. Reserved category applicants must submit caste validity certificates. MHADA has also made it compulsory to provide an Aadhaar-linked mobile number and valid email IDs.

Viewing and Selecting Flats

After payment of the earnest money, applicants will be able to view available flats—along with building, wing and floor details—through the ‘Book My Home’ option on the portal and select a unit of their choice. Once the application is submitted, no changes will be permitted.

Payment and Allotment Rules

MHADA said that after the initial 10% payment, a temporary allotment letter will be issued online, allowing the applicant to pay the remaining amount within 90 days. An extension of up to another 90 days may be granted as per rules, with applicable interest. In case an applicant withdraws or fails to complete payment, 1% of the flat’s sale price will be deducted, and the balance refunded without interest.

Online Payment Only

All payments must be made online through NEFT, RTGS, net banking, UPI, debit card or credit card. MHADA clarified that it has not appointed any agents or intermediaries for the sale and warned applicants against dealing with unauthorised persons.

Assistance and Contact

For assistance, applicants can contact MHADA’s helpline or officials of the Mumbai Board, the authority said.

