 Thane Cyber Fraud: Retired MHADA Official Duped Of ₹4 Crore In Elaborate 'Honey Trap' Investment Scam, FIR Registered
A retired official from Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority was allegedly cheated of ₹4 crore through an online investment scam and honey trap. Wagle Estate Police Station registered an FIR and launched a cyber probe into the organised fraud network.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Thane police probe a complex cyber fraud after a retired MHADA official was trapped in a honey trap-linked investment scam that drained ₹4 crore. | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 09: In a major cybercrime incident, a retired official from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) was allegedly defrauded of ₹4 crore through a sophisticated combination of investment fraud and a “honey trap” scheme. The Wagle Estate Police have registered a formal First Information Report (FIR) and launched an intensive investigation.

Modus operandi

According to police sources, the ordeal began on July 17, 2025, when the victim was contacted via WhatsApp by a woman identifying herself as Kavya Sharma.

The accused initially gained the official’s confidence through regular communication on Facebook and WhatsApp. Sharma enticed the victim with promises of high financial returns through “international trading”.

Trusting the scheme, the retired official invested a staggering total of ₹4 crore over several months. The situation took a predatory turn when the victim requested a payout of his returns.

The accused allegedly sent semi-nude photographs and explicit messages to the victim, subsequently threatening to implicate him in a false rape case if he continued to demand his money or failed to pay additional “extortion” amounts.

Police action

Realising he had been trapped, the victim filed an online complaint, which led to the registration of a case at the Wagle Estate Police Station. The FIR names Kavya Sharma and her unidentified associates under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act, including charges of:

Cheating and dishonesty (Section 318), extortion by putting a person in fear of accusation of offence (Section 308).

Criminal intimidation

“We are currently tracking the digital footprints and bank accounts used by the perpetrators. This appears to be an organised syndicate targeting senior citizens and retired officials with high savings,” stated a senior official from Thane Police.

Also Watch:

Cyber safety advisory

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant against:

Unsolicited investment offers: Any scheme promising “too good to be true” returns is likely a scam.
Sextortion/honey traps: Avoid sharing personal photos or engaging in private chats with strangers on social media.
Prompt reporting: If victimised, report immediately to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.

