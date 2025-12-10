Air India’s Crisis-Leadership Note Goes Viral As IndiGo Faces Aviation Turmoil |

As India grapples with a severe aviation crisis, with IndiGo experiencing widespread flight cancellations and delays, an internal communication from Air India has emerged as a striking contrast in crisis-management philosophy.

Air India Executive Shares Leadership Message

Jayaraj Shanmugam, Air India’s head of global airport operations and a respected industry veteran, issued a note to his airport team leaders stressing empathy, resilience, and operational discipline during major disruptions. The message, later posted on LinkedIn, quickly gained traction and is being viewed as a masterclass in leadership communication during an industry-wide crisis.

IndiGo Fallout Leads to Passenger Chaos

The note comes at a time when IndiGo’s operational failures including mass cancellations, mismanaged scheduling, long queues, and heightened passenger frustration have triggered a Ministry of Civil Aviation investigation. The ministry has demanded swift corrective action to stabilise operations.

Focus on Empathy and Customer-Centricity

Although originally intended as an internal memo, Shanmugam’s decision to share it publicly reflects a renewed emphasis on soft skills and customer-first service. The message reportedly highlighted the essential role of ground staff as the airline’s public face during periods of high stress.

Guidelines for Handling Disruptions

Shanmugam urged team leaders to maintain clear, proactive communication, exhibit composure, and empower staff to offer compassionate solutions to affected passengers. The note underscored the importance of professional integrity and consistency in service quality, regardless of operational pressures.

Setting a Benchmark for the Industry

“The greatest testament to our service standards is how we treat our customers when things go wrong,” the note suggested, offering a blueprint for preserving trust when operations falter.

Analysts Highlight Importance of Leadership Training

Aviation analysts pointed out that while IndiGo’s crisis stems from systemic issues such as staff rostering gaps and maintenance overloads, Shanmugam’s message sets an aspirational benchmark for crisis leadership. It serves as a reminder that empathetic leadership and well-trained employees are indispensable for sustaining passenger confidence in the airline industry.