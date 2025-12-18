Mumbai: India Inc, Political Leaders & Film Fraternity Gather To Pay Tribute To Late Gopichand P Hinduja

India Inc, Political Leaders & Film Fraternity Gather To Pay Tribute To Late Gopichand P Hinduja |

Mumbai, December 18: A prayer meeting was organised in Mumbai to honour the memory of Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, Indian-British billionaire and Chairman of the Hinduja Group, who passed away at the age of 85. The gathering brought together leading figures from India Inc, senior political leaders cutting across party lines, members of the diplomatic corps and several prominent personalities from the film industry.

At the prayer meeting, glowing tributes were paid to Shri GP Hinduja’s multifaceted personality and lasting legacy. Spiritual leaders and close associates shared personal reflections, with Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan highlighting his spiritual inclination, philanthropic outlook and lifelong commitment to social causes.

The evening also featured soulful musical renditions by noted singers Anuradha Paudwal, Nitin Mukesh and Mohit Lalwani, who performed Shri GP Hinduja’s favourite bhajans and classic songs. Several of the melodies were picturised on his close friend, the late Raj Kapoor, adding a deeply emotional and nostalgic note to the tribute.

Earlier, British lawmaker Rami Ranger had described him as “one of the most gracious, humble and loyal friends.” Ranger, a member of the UK House of Lords, said that Hinduja’s demise “marks the end of an era,” adding that he was a guiding force and a well-wisher of the community whose generosity, warmth and sense of humour touched countless lives.

The prayer meeting stood as a solemn remembrance of a respected global industrialist whose influence extended far beyond business, leaving behind a legacy rooted in humility, service and compassion.