 Mumbai News: Major Fire Erupts At Thomas Cook's Chembur Office; No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out early Monday at a two-storey corporate park in Chembur, Mumbai, damaging the Thomas Cook office on the second floor. Reported around 1:30 am, the blaze was tackled by eight fire engines and doused by 4:33 am. The fire affected wiring, furniture and records, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Major Fire Erupts At Thomas Cook's Chembur Office; No Casualties Reported | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a two-storey corporate park in Mumbai's Chembur area in the wee hours of Monday, civic officials said.

There was no report of any casualties, they said.

The blaze erupted at the Thomas Cook office located on the second floor of the corporate park on Sion-Trombay Road. It was reported to the fire brigade at around 1.30 am, the officials said.

Eight fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.33 am, a civic official said.

article-image

The fire was confined to the electric wiring and installations, office furniture, records, UPS battery back-up, false ceiling, wooden doors, glass frames and other things in the office, he said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

