Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway

Mumbai: The scenic stretch of the old Mumbai-Pune Highway near Battery Hill in Khandala has turned into a hotspot for dangerous bike stunts, with several riders risking their lives and those of others, for thrill and social media fame. The alarming rise in such activities has prompted locals and motorists to demand strict police action.

According to reports, groups of young bikers gather at Battery Hill, performing high-speed races and perilous stunts on the winding ghat section. Viral videos of the dangerous stunts and racing incidents have flooded the internet.

Many riders reportedly compete to cover the Mumbai-Pune distance in record time, often disregarding traffic rules and road safety. Several of these bikers film their stunts and upload them as reels on Instagram and other social media platforms to gain followers and online popularity.

Weekends & Holidays Witness Large Number Of Bikers

Reports quoting local residents suggest that weekends and holidays witness an influx of hundreds of bikers to the area. Loud exhaust noises, illegal racing and selfie or video recordings in the middle of the road have become routine scenes, they allege. Despite occasional police crackdowns, the riders return soon after, taking advantage of inadequate patrolling along the route.

Major Accident Scare Due To Bikers' Menace

Eyewitnesses have expressed growing concern over the risk these stunts pose to commuters. “These riders speed through blind curves and overtake recklessly, endangering everyone on the road,” said a motorist who travelled to Khandala recently. “It’s only a matter of time before a major accident occurs,” he added.

Residents and motorists have urged authorities to deploy more police personnel in the ghat region and install additional CCTV cameras to monitor the highway. They have also demanded strict legal action, including the seizure of modified bikes and the suspension of driving licenses of offenders.

The old Mumbai-Pune Highway, once the main route connecting the two cities, continues to attract bikers for its challenging turns and scenic landscape. However, the growing trend of performing dangerous stunts for social media content has made it a risky stretch for ordinary travellers.

While police have occasionally launched special drives against rash driving and racing, locals believe that consistent monitoring and stricter penalties are needed to curb the menace. Until then, the Khandala Ghat section remains not just a tourist attraction but a potential danger zone, where thrill-seeking bikers continue to put lives on the line for fleeting online fame.

