Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Uddhav Thackeray Over Alliance Politics, Says 'True Face Of UBT Revealed, Public Will Give Befitting Response' | Video

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday launched a sharp political attack on Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying the “true face and character” of Thackeray and his party had been exposed by their political choices, driven by what he termed greed for power.

Fadnavis made the remarks while visiting Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, observed to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His comments came just days after Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray formally announced an alliance ahead of the upcoming civic body elections.

Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, “The true face and character of Uddhav Thackeray and his army ‘UBT’ has been revealed by whom they handed over the state to in their greed for power. If they ally with people who engage in anti-national, anti-religion and anti-humanity activities merely for vote appeasement, then the public will give them a befitting response.”

Fadnavis did not name specific parties but made it clear that he was referring to opposition alliances, stating that such political decisions would not be accepted by the people of Maharashtra.

Fadnavis Pays Tribute At Mumbai Gurdwara On Veer Bal Diwas

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister participated in a special Veer Bal Diwas programme at the gurdwara and paid obeisance at the Guru Granth Sahib. He highlighted the immense contribution of Sikh Gurus to India’s history, stressing that their sacrifices went far beyond religious boundaries.

“The sacrifice of Sikh Gurus for the country is unforgettable in the nation’s history. Whether it was Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji or the tenth Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, their sacrifices were not just for their faith but for protecting the nation and humanity at large,” Fadnavis said.

He also recalled the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzades, describing it as one of the most painful yet inspiring chapters in Indian history. The Chief Minister credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that these sacrifices are remembered by future generations.

“Prime Minister Modi envisioned that the sacrifices of our Sikh Gurus should never be forgotten. That is why December 26 is being observed as Veer Bal Diwas, so that the courage and sacrifices of the Sahibzades become part of our collective national memory,” he added.

