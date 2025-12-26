TMC Elections 2026: BJP Inducts Mumbai History-Sheeter Mayur Shinde In Thane, Sparks Fresh Political Row Ahead Of Civic Polls |

Thane: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday inducted Mayur Shinde, a history-sheeter facing multiple criminal cases, into the party, triggering a fresh political controversy in Thane. Shinde was formally inducted in the presence of BJP MLAs Sanjay Kelkar and Niranjan Davkhare, Thane BJP president Sandeep Lele and several party office-bearers.

Mayur Shinde, originally from Mumbai’s Bhandup area, has been named in several criminal cases registered in Mumbai and Thane. The charges against him reportedly include serious offences such as murder and extortion. Following police action, Shinde was earlier externed from Mumbai, after which he shifted his base to Thane. In 2023, he was arrested in connection with allegedly making threatening calls to Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, in which he is accused of issuing death threats to Raut and his brother.

This is not Shinde’s first attempt to enter mainstream politics. In 2017, he had sought a Shiv Sena ticket for the municipal elections but was denied. In recent days, posters and banners announcing his proposed induction into the BJP surfaced across Thane, sparking criticism from opposition parties. Following the backlash, the BJP had temporarily put his induction on hold. However, his formal entry into the party on Wednesday has once again reignited political debate.

Shinde Eyeing To Contest Upcoming Civic Polls

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting party sources, Shinde is eyeing the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation elections and is preparing to contest from Ward No. 14 in the Savarkar Nagar area. He had been actively seeking a BJP ticket, and his induction has fuelled speculation over whether the party may consider fielding him as a candidate in the civic polls.

The move has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition. According to the HT report, Shiv Sena UBT leader from Thane questioned the BJP’s decision, saying, “The BJP claims to be a party with a difference. If Mayur Shinde’s induction was cancelled earlier due to criticism, under what compulsion has the party now inducted him?”

Responding to the controversy, Thane BJP president Sandeep Lele sought to downplay the development. Speaking to HT, Lele said, “There have been cases against Mayur Shinde, and he has been released by the court. Some cases are still pending. He has been inducted into the party as a normal worker. We have not given him any post, nor have we declared him as a candidate for the elections.”

Despite the clarification, Shinde’s induction has added to the political heat in Thane, especially as parties gear up for the civic elections, with the opposition accusing the BJP of double standards on issues related to criminal backgrounds in politics.

