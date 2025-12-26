Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute At Mumbai Gurdwara On Veer Bal Diwas, Remembers Sacrifice Of Sikh Gurus |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, a day observed to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visits Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas pic.twitter.com/jdeY1YUUKN — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2025

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis participates in the ‘Veer Bal Diwas' program at Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/PaIJbf185s — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

The Chief Minister participated in a special Veer Bal Diwas programme at the gurdwara and paid obeisance at the Guru Granth Sahib. Speaking to the media after the visit, Fadnavis highlighted the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus for the nation and its people.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) arrives at Gurdwara Guru Teg Bahadur Darbar to offer prayers on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.#Mumbai #VeerBalDiwas #DevendraFadnavis



(Full VIDEO available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/fGhPEzgjZh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2025

“The sacrifice of Sikh Gurus for the country is unforgettable in the nation’s history. Whether it was Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji or the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, their sacrifices were not limited to protecting their religion but were for safeguarding the country itself,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis Honours Martyrdom Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sons

Recalling the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s sons, the Chief Minister said, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s entire family made sacrifices for the nation. His Sahibzades, who were just six and nine years old, were brutally confined within a wall, yet Guru Gobind Singh Ji did not abandon his mission of protecting the people.”

Fadnavis Credits PM Modi For Respecting Legacy Of Sikh Gurus

Fadnavis credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the legacy of the Sikh Gurus reaches future generations. “Prime Minister Modi envisioned that the sacrifices of our Sikh Gurus should never be forgotten. That is why December 26 is being observed as Veer Bal Diwas, so that coming generations understand their courage and contribution,” he added.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of remembering India’s rich history. “It is because of the sacrifices of our Sikh Gurus that we live in a free and secure nation today. Their courage should continue to inspire us,” he said.

🌸 CM Devendra Fadnavis humbly offered floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh ji, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, on Veer Bal Diwas at his official residence in Mumbai today.



🌸 मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज मुंबई येथील त्यांच्या शासकीय निवासस्थानी शीखांचे… pic.twitter.com/FeMvfrC2iD — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) December 26, 2025

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji at his official residence in Mumbai, marking the solemn occasion with prayers and remembrance.

