 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute At Mumbai Gurdwara On Veer Bal Diwas, Remembers Sacrifice Of Sikh Gurus
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visited a Mumbai gurdwara on Veer Bal Diwas to honour the sacrifices of Sikh Gurus. He praised their contributions to the nation and credited PM Modi for promoting their legacy. Fadnavis highlighted the significance of remembering this history for future generations.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday visited Gurudwara Guru Tegh Bahadur Darbar in Mumbai to offer prayers on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas, a day observed to honour the courage and sacrifice of the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The Chief Minister participated in a special Veer Bal Diwas programme at the gurdwara and paid obeisance at the Guru Granth Sahib. Speaking to the media after the visit, Fadnavis highlighted the unparalleled sacrifices made by the Sikh Gurus for the nation and its people.

“The sacrifice of Sikh Gurus for the country is unforgettable in the nation’s history. Whether it was Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji or the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, their sacrifices were not limited to protecting their religion but were for safeguarding the country itself,” Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis Honours Martyrdom Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sons

Recalling the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s sons, the Chief Minister said, “Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s entire family made sacrifices for the nation. His Sahibzades, who were just six and nine years old, were brutally confined within a wall, yet Guru Gobind Singh Ji did not abandon his mission of protecting the people.”

Fadnavis Credits PM Modi For Respecting Legacy Of Sikh Gurus

Fadnavis credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that the legacy of the Sikh Gurus reaches future generations. “Prime Minister Modi envisioned that the sacrifices of our Sikh Gurus should never be forgotten. That is why December 26 is being observed as Veer Bal Diwas, so that coming generations understand their courage and contribution,” he added.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of remembering India’s rich history. “It is because of the sacrifices of our Sikh Gurus that we live in a free and secure nation today. Their courage should continue to inspire us,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Fadnavis offered floral tributes to the Sahibzades of Guru Gobind Singh Ji at his official residence in Mumbai, marking the solemn occasion with prayers and remembrance.

