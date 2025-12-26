Mumbai-Goa National Highway Expansion Stuck Amid Key Construction Bottlenecks

Mumbai-Goa Highway |

Mumbai, December 26: The long delayed widening of the Mumbai Goa national highway, seen as a crucial link for smoother travel between the state capital and the Konkan coast, continues to face major setbacks. Although work began in 2013 to expand the two lane corridor to four lanes, progress remains uneven across the route.

As reported by The Times Of India, the Panvel to Kasu and Indapur stretch covering about eighty four kilometres, taken up by the National Highways Authority of India, is largely complete and offers reasonably smooth driving. However, officials said the real choke points lie beyond Indapur where traffic frequently slows to a crawl.

Indapur and Mangaon Bypasses Push Deadline to 2027

The Indapur to Zarap corridor of nearly four hundred and seventy kilometres is being handled directly by the Union ministry of road transport and highways. The biggest hurdles here are the three kilometre Indapur bypass and the seven kilometre Mangaon bypass. Both were part of the original contract but remained incomplete for years, forcing the ministry to issue fresh tenders earlier this year. Work has restarted, but officials concede the bypasses are unlikely to be ready before March 2027.

Motorists travelling through Indapur and Mangaon continue to face severe jams, especially during peak hours. Although temporary widening has been carried out, travellers report that internal and external traffic clash in these towns, creating long queues and further delay.

Flyover Construction Near Ratnagiri Slows Down Flow

Beyond Mangaon, road conditions improve significantly. Work from Parshuram Ghat to Zarap is almost finished. Yet, the slow pace of construction on four flyovers near Lanja, Nivali, Pali and Sangameshwar, each around eight hundred metres long, has caused problems for almost two years. These structures are now expected to open only by March 2026.

Officials stressed that congestion is limited mainly to active work zones. Service roads have been created around flyover sites to maintain movement.

The issue gained wider attention after engineer Chaitanya Patil undertook a twenty nine day, four hundred and seventy kilometre march along the highway to highlight gaps and hazards. His report has been submitted to Union minister Nitin Gadkari for further action.

