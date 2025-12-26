Mumbai News: Suspicious Bag Found Outside Churchgate Station, Bomb Squad Deployed

Suspicious bag was found outside Churchgate Railway Station. | X/@IANS

Mumbai: A suspicious bag was found outside Churchgate railway station on Thursday, prompting an alert to the local police. Following the information, a bomb detection and disposal squad was rushed to the spot.

The area was thoroughly checked and the bag was examined as a precautionary measure. However, no suspicious or hazardous material was found inside the bag.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After completing the inspection, the police took custody of the bag. Further inquiries are underway to ascertain how the bag came to be left at the spot.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/