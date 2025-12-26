 Mumbai News: Suspicious Bag Found Outside Churchgate Station, Bomb Squad Deployed
A suspicious bag found outside Churchgate railway station on Thursday triggered a security alert, prompting police to rush a bomb detection and disposal squad to the spot. After a thorough check, officials confirmed that the bag did not contain any hazardous material. Police have taken custody of the bag and launched an inquiry into how it was left there.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Suspicious bag was found outside Churchgate Railway Station. | X/@IANS

Mumbai: A suspicious bag was found outside Churchgate railway station on Thursday, prompting an alert to the local police. Following the information, a bomb detection and disposal squad was rushed to the spot.

The area was thoroughly checked and the bag was examined as a precautionary measure. However, no suspicious or hazardous material was found inside the bag.

After completing the inspection, the police took custody of the bag. Further inquiries are underway to ascertain how the bag came to be left at the spot.

