Mumbai News: Suspicious Bag Found Outside Churchgate Station, Bomb Squad Deployed

Mumbai: A suspicious bag was found outside Churchgate railway station on Thursday, prompting an alert to the local police. Following the information, a bomb detection and disposal squad was rushed to the spot.
The area was thoroughly checked and the bag was examined as a precautionary measure. However, no suspicious or hazardous material was found inside the bag.
Read Also
Mumbai News: Bomb Scare At Santacruz School Triggers Evacuation; No Suspicious Object Found
After completing the inspection, the police took custody of the bag. Further inquiries are underway to ascertain how the bag came to be left at the spot.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
FPJ Shorts
'You're Being Rude': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shilpa Shinde Faces Backlash From Falaq Naaz Over 'No Comparison' Claim With Shubhangi Atre
'92,000 Government Jobs Provided, Over 2 Lakh In Private Sector In Two Years': Rajasthan CM
JK Police Constable Recruitment 2025-26: Notification For 1815 Vacancies Released; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here
Small Business Credit Surges 16.2% To ₹46 Lakh Crore Driven By Policy Support