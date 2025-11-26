Elgar Parishad Case: Special NIA Court Rejects Anand Teltumbde’s Request To Travel To Kochi For Literature Festival, Calls It ‘Academic Luxury

Anand Teltumbde | Photo: Wikipedia

Mumbai, Nov 26: The special NIA court has rejected the plea of scholar Dr. Anand Teltumbde to allow him to travel to Kochi, where he is invited as a speaker in a festival of art and literature. The court denied the plea, holding that “though academic, it is sort of luxury.”

Scholar Sought Travel Permission For Two-Day Academic Visit

Teltumbde had approached the court for permission to travel to Kochi for two days – November 28 to November 30 – for academic purposes, wherein it was pleaded he had been invited as a speaker “in a unique festival of art and literature.”

Prosecution Opposed Plea, Citing Frequent Requests

The prosecution objected to the plea, claiming that every now and then, this applicant/accused is in the habit of seeking permission to proceed out of Mumbai. If the court decides to allow his plea, he may be directed to mark his presence at the local police station daily and produce an attendance certificate to that effect, the prosecution had contended.

Court Cites High Court’s Travel Restrictions

The court, however, noted that “accused is constrained to move this application pursuant to the directions of the Bombay High Court, passed on November 18, 2022, wherein it is directed by the High Court not to leave the jurisdiction of this court without prior permission from the special designated court/trial court, if he desires to travel within India.”

Previous Plea To Visit Bengaluru Also Withdrawn

The court also noted that last month as well, Teltumbde had moved a plea to visit Bengaluru; the court had appraised him about the intention behind the condition of restriction imposed by the High Court. Hence, the court noted that Teltumbde had decided not to press for the plea seeking permission to travel to Bengaluru.

Court Says Plea Not Based On Emergency Or Compelling Reason

“Again, same sort of application for traveling beyond jurisdiction of the Court is moved on almost the same grounds,” the court said, adding, “Howsoever scholar and academician the present applicant/accused be in his field, however, the High Court with specific intention has imposed that condition on the applicant not to go beyond local limits of jurisdiction of the Court.”

Court Calls Travel Request ‘Luxury’ And Rejects Plea

“The grounds and reason contended by the applicant/accused in this application are also not sort of an emergency or extreme circumstances which are inevitable and make him incumbent to go. It is sort of luxury, academic though,” the court said, rejecting his plea.

