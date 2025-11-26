Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Chembur Bar For Flouting Police Commissioner’s Orders; Operator, Manager And Cashier Booked Under BNS

Crime Branch raided Mikado Bar in Chembur after women singers were found performing without mandatory ID badges | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 26: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch raided Mikado Bar & Restaurant on R.C. Marg in Chembur and subsequently registered a case against the bar operator, manager, and cashier for violating conditions laid down by the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The action was initiated after women singers performing at the orchestra were found on stage without the mandatory identification badges.

Decoy Operation Confirms Violation

According to the FIR, Police Constable Vikas Sasane, 36, attached to Crime Branch Unit 06, filed the complaint. On November 24, at around 11:00 p.m., a decoy was sent into Mikado Bar & Restaurant by a team led by API Rupali Chaudhary to check whether the establishment was breaching official guidelines.

The decoy informed the Crime Branch that the women singers on stage were not wearing ID cards, thereby violating the Commissioner’s directives. A video clip of the violation was also recorded.

Raid Conducted at 1 a.m.; Women Found Without ID Badges

Following the alert, the Crime Branch team conducted the raid at around 1:00 a.m. During the operation, officers found three men seated on a sofa and eight women singers performing on stage, none of whom were wearing identification badges.

Bar Operator Identified; Power of Attorney Holder Questioned

During questioning, police learned that the bar’s legal owner is K. J. A. Padmanabhan, 66, of Govandi, who had handed over the establishment’s operations to Suraj Ishwarappa Shetty, 36, of Panvel, Navi Mumbai, through a power of attorney.

Case Registered Under BNS; Further Probe On

With clear evidence of non-compliance and failure to take required precautions, the Crime Branch registered a case against Suraj Shetty, cashier Manjunath Ramchandra Kamat, 35, of Navi Mumbai, and manager/operator Ranjan Awadhesh Dubey, 46, of Suman Nagar, Chembur.

The FIR has been registered at the Chembur Police Station under Sections 223 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Police officials said that further investigation is underway.

