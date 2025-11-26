Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo’s Royal Bengal Tiger 'Shakti' Dies Of Pneumonia; Animal Lovers Raise Negligence Concerns

Shakti, the Royal Bengal tiger at Byculla Zoo, died from pneumonia-induced respiratory failure | File Photo

Mumbai, Nov 26: Shakti, a nine-and-a-half-year-old Royal Bengal tiger at the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan in Byculla, died suddenly last week. He had arrived at the Byculla Zoo in 2020 along with his mate Karishma and had since been one of its major attractions.

Although his sudden death has raised concerns among animal lovers regarding possible negligence, the zoo authorities have clarified that he died due to respiratory failure caused by pneumonia.

Death Revealed Days Later; Animal Lovers Demand Probe

Although Shakti died on November 17, his death came to light only on Wednesday, raising concerns among animal lovers. Prathamesh Jagtap, an animal enthusiast, has written a letter to the Maharashtra Zoo Authority requesting an investigation into the matter.

Dr. Sanjay Tripathy, Director of the zoo, said, “Shakti had not eaten on November 15, so he was kept under veterinary supervision, and medication was administered to him through water. On November 16, he ate a small amount of chicken and drank water, after which he experienced episodes of retching. The next day, while he was being moved into the enclosure for a health examination, he suddenly suffered convulsions and died at around 12:15 p.m. Until then, Shakti had shown no signs of any illness.”

Following Shakti’s death, a post-mortem was conducted the same day from 2:30 p.m. by professors and their team from the Veterinary Pathology Department of the Mumbai Veterinary College, Parel.

According to the preliminary post-mortem report, Shakti died due to pyogranulomatous pneumonia resulting in respiratory failure. The zoo authorities have stated that a detailed report on the cause of death will be submitted once the full post-mortem findings are received.

Organ Samples Sent to Nagpur for Further Tests

The zoo authorities clarified on Wednesday, “Samples of Shakti’s organs have also been sent to the Wildlife Research and Training Centre in Gorewada, Nagpur, for further examination, and the report is still pending. Detailed information regarding Shakti’s death was communicated via email on November 18 to the Central Zoo Authority and the Maharashtra Zoo Authority, in accordance with regulations. In line with the zoo’s protocols, Shakti was given proper funeral rites.”

Byculla Zoo’s Tiger Pair Remains Popular Among Visitors

After 14 years, the Byculla Zoo received a pair of Royal Bengal tigers on February 12, 2020, from the Siddharth Garden and Zoo in Aurangabad. Since their arrival, the pair has been especially popular among young visitors. Currently, the zoo has Jay, a three-year-old male tiger, and Karishma, an eleven-and-a-half-year-old tigress, available for public exhibition.

