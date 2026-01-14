 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 1,000 BEST Buses Requisitioned, Commuters Brace For Disruptions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 1,000 BEST Buses Requisitioned, Commuters Brace For Disruptions

Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 1,000 BEST Buses Requisitioned, Commuters Brace For Disruptions

Ahead of the January 15 BMC elections, Mumbai voters can cast their ballots using any of 12 government-issued photo IDs if they do not carry voter ID cards. The BMC has distributed voter information slips to 85 lakh voters and launched sanitation drives and facility upgrades across polling stations to ensure smooth and accessible voting.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Commuters in Mumbai may face significant inconvenience on January 14 and 15, 2026, as a large number of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will be taken off regular service for election-related duties ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) General Elections 2026. | File Pic

Mumbai: Commuters in Mumbai may face significant inconvenience on January 14 and 15, 2026, as a large number of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will be taken off regular service for election-related duties ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) General Elections 2026.

Purpose of Requisition

According to official information, as many as 1,023 BEST buses have been requisitioned by the election authorities for transporting polling personnel, election materials, and for other election-related operations. These buses will be used to ferry staff from central election centers to polling booths across Mumbai city.

The large-scale diversion of buses comes at a time when BEST is already struggling with a reduced fleet size. Due to ongoing operational constraints, including dependence on wet-lease arrangements, the total number of buses available for daily operations has reportedly shrunk to around 2,600 units. "With nearly 40 percent of this fleet deployed for election duty, the impact on public transport is expected to be substantial" said an official who don't want to be quoted.

FPJ Shorts
India Open Badminton: BAI Rejects Allegations Of Poor Conditions At Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
India Open Badminton: BAI Rejects Allegations Of Poor Conditions At Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium
Who Is Michael Carrick? Manchester United Announce New Interim Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
Who Is Michael Carrick? Manchester United Announce New Interim Manager After Ruben Amorim Exit
NMMC Elections 2026: Voters Can Cast Ballot Without EPIC Using 12 Alternate ID Proofs
NMMC Elections 2026: Voters Can Cast Ballot Without EPIC Using 12 Alternate ID Proofs
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Accuse Candidates Of Dodging Public Scrutiny In Sion, Matunga And Wadala
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Accuse Candidates Of Dodging Public Scrutiny In Sion, Matunga And Wadala

Impact on Commuters

According to sources, due to the shortage of buses, scheduled services on several routes may become irregular, leading to longer waiting times at bus stops. Peak-hour congestion, particularly in the early morning and late evening hours, is expected to worsen on both days.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter ID Guidelines, 85 Lakh Slips Distributed, Poll Hygiene Boosted
article-image

While BEST has stated that it will attempt to manage the situation by optimising available buses and increasing service frequency late into the night on January 14 and during early morning and late-night hours on January 15, transport experts believe these measures may only partially offset the shortfall.

Activists Flag Systemic Strain

Public transport activists point out that Mumbai’s bus services have been under strain for several years, and the election-related deployment has further exposed the system’s vulnerability. “When the fleet strength is already stretched thin, diverting over a thousand buses for two consecutive days will inevitably affect daily commuters, especially office-goers, students, and senior citizens,” said Rohan Chandra of Ghatkopar a daily commuter and social activist.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMMC Elections 2026: Voters Can Cast Ballot Without EPIC Using 12 Alternate ID Proofs
NMMC Elections 2026: Voters Can Cast Ballot Without EPIC Using 12 Alternate ID Proofs
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Accuse Candidates Of Dodging Public Scrutiny In Sion, Matunga...
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Citizens Accuse Candidates Of Dodging Public Scrutiny In Sion, Matunga...
Pune Civic Polls: Crime Branch ‘Visit’ To NCP-Linked Firm Sparks Political Speculation
Pune Civic Polls: Crime Branch ‘Visit’ To NCP-Linked Firm Sparks Political Speculation
Maharashtra Haj Committee Appoints First Non-Muslim CEO, Stirring Debate Ahead Of 2026 Pilgrimage
Maharashtra Haj Committee Appoints First Non-Muslim CEO, Stirring Debate Ahead Of 2026 Pilgrimage
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 1,000 BEST Buses Requisitioned, Commuters Brace For Disruptions
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Over 1,000 BEST Buses Requisitioned, Commuters Brace For Disruptions