Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter ID Guidelines, 85 Lakh Slips Distributed, Poll Hygiene Boosted

voters slips distribution (L) & additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi inspecting a voting and counting center (R) |

Mumbai: To ensure that every citizen who has name registered in the voters list should be able to excercise their right to vote, the BMC has clarified that the voter can bring along anyone of the 12 government issued photo identity cards. Thus, if a voter does not have his/her voter ID in hand, but has name registered on the polling booth, can carry any other government photo ID to prove his/her identity.

Valid ID Examples

The ID proofs accepted at the polling booth include Aadhar card, passport, driving licence, Pan card, passbook with photo of nationalised banks or postal account, pension documents having photograph, official ID issued by Central/State/Local Self governments/Public sector employees with photo, offical id issues by Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha/State Assembly/Legislative Council secretariat with photo, ID card with photograph of freedom fighter, health insurance scheme card with photo issued by ministry of labour, disability certificate with photograph of competent authority and MGNREGA card.

additional municipal commissioner Ashwini Joshi inspecting a voting and counting center |

85 lakh Voters Slips distributed

Meanwhile, as of evening of January 13, the BMC election department Voter Information Slips to 85 lakh voters in Mumbai. While the remaining voter slips have been made available at the polling stations. The slips contains information like voters registered name, polling booth location, serial number, ward number. This assists the voter to reach the designated polling station.

"This is a very important step in order to make it easier for the voters to vote and to increase the overall voting percentage. Work has been taken to deliver the voter information slips to the doorsteps in coordination with the Assistant Engineers and Supervisors of the Solid Waste Management Department. A total of 6,701 employees have been deployed for this work. This includes 5,138 employees, 945 NGO representatives, 100 ASHA workers and 518 Booth Level Officers (BLO). Till date, about 85 lakh voter identity slips have been distributed. The remaining 15 lakh voter identity slips have been made available to voters at the polling stations," said deputy municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

Cleanliness drives at polling stations

Meanwhile, to ensure cleanliness and hygiene during the election process, the Solid Waste Management Department has launched a comprehensive sanitation drive at all 10,231 polling stations before and on the election day. As part of this initiative, the Solid Waste Management Department has made more than 4,000 toilets available at various polling stations for the convenience of voters and staff. This includes portable and mobile units.

In addition, a special sanitation drive will be conducted on January 14 and January 15. Additional sanitation staff have been deployed at all polling stations.