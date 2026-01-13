Mumbai Crime: 38-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman Deported In 2025 Detained Again Near Gateway Of India For Illegal Re-Entry

Colaba Police detain a Bangladeshi woman near the Gateway of India after she was found illegally re-entering India months after deportation | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 13: A 38-year-old Bangladeshi woman who had been officially deported from India in August 2025 was once again found roaming near the Gateway of India after illegally re-entering the country without valid documents. The Colaba Police registered a fresh case under the Foreigners Act after her detention on January 5.

Tip-off and police action

According to the FIR, Police Havaldar Bandu Baburao Sawant, posted at the Anti-Terrorism Cell of Colaba Police Station, received a tip-off around 9 am on January 5 about a Bangladeshi woman who had infiltrated India without valid documents and was roaming near the Gateway of India. Acting on the information, a police team led by PSI More, along with constables Sadaphule and Sawant, launched a search operation.

At around 4.30 pm, the police team spotted a suspicious woman outside the Gateway of India gate. When questioned, she identified herself as Juleka Jamal Shaikh, aged 38, residing on the footpath along 12th Lane, Kamathipura, Nagpada. During interrogation at Colaba Police Station, she admitted that she was a Bangladeshi national.

Earlier deportation and illegal re-entry

She further revealed that she had been deported by Agripada Police in August 2025 and handed over to Bangladeshi authorities at the border. However, she later re-entered India illegally through forest routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

When asked to produce a passport, visa or any valid travel document, she admitted that she had none. Police then verified her identity, and her original Bangladeshi address was confirmed as Village Rajaghat, Post Kotwali, District Jashore, State Khulna, Bangladesh.

Case registered

Police also confirmed through Special Branch records that she was deported earlier under an order of the Special Branch dated August 6, 2025.

While she has no prior criminal record in India, authorities stated that allowing her to leave freely could result in her disappearing again. Police have therefore formally charged her for illegal entry into India without valid documents and without permission from immigration authorities. An FIR has been registered at the Colaba Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

