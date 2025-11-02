 Jharkhand: Chakradharpur Railway Hospital Becomes First To Offer Same-Day Aadhaar, Birth Certificates For Newborns
For the first time, newborns at the Chakradharpur divisional railway hospital in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district received their Aadhaar cards and birth certificates on the same day. The initiative, a first under South Eastern Railway, was made possible through coordination between the Railways, district administration, and postal and Aadhaar departments.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Jharkhand: Chakradharpur Railway Hospital Becomes First To Offer Same-Day Aadhaar, Birth Certificates For Newborns

Jamshedpur: The Chakradharpur divisional railway hospital in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district said newborns in the medical facility were enrolled in Aadhaar and their birth certificates were issued simultaneously for the first time, according to an official statement.

Aadhaar enrolment of four babies, born on Saturday, was completed on the same day, it said.

"This marks the first instance of same-day Aadhaar enrolment and issuance of birth certificates for newborns in any railway hospital under South Eastern Railway (SER)," the statement said.

Not Lights On Mumbai’s Coastal Road, Safety Concerns Surface Among Motorists - Video
This has been made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Chakradharpur divisional railway manager and the crew management system, the district administration, and the postal and Aadhaar departments, the statement issued by the South Eastern Railway said.

In the future, officials from these departments will visit the Railway Hospital, Chakradharpur, regularly to facilitate the issuance of Aadhaar cards to newborn babies.

This initiative will help facilitate and expedite the process of birth certificate issuance and Aadhaar enrollment, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

