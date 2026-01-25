'Makes Us Want To Refrain...': Chennai Theatre Owner SLAMS Ajith Kumar Fans For Bursting Crackers During Mankatha Re-Release

Photo Via X

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's 2011 film Mankatha was re-released in theatres on Friday (January 23), starring an ensemble cast including Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, Andrea Jeremiah, Ashwin Kakumanu, Vaibhav Reddy, Premji Amaren, Mahat Raghavendra, Jayaprakash, Aravind Akash, and Subbu Panchu.

Chennai Theatre Owner Slams Ajith Kumar Fans For Bursting Crackers

Amid celebrations, a video went viral showing Ajith's fans bursting crackers inside a Chennai cinema hall, creating chaos. Reacting to the incident, theatre owner Palani Sethil condemned the fans’ behaviour during the re-release.

On X, Palani wrote, "This is something we seriously condemn. We try to give people the best experience and they come do this. Makes us want to refrain from screening rereleases."

In another incident, Ajith Kumar fans allegedly beat up a Thalapathy Vijay fan and tore his shirt at a Mankatha re-release screening for waving a TVK flag. The viral video is reported to have been taken at Pandian Cinemas in Karaikudi.

The theatre management addressed the issue in a statement, saying that while celebrations are welcome, damaging the screen or any theatre property is strictly unacceptable.

They wrote, "It is with deep concern that we inform you that our Theatre screen was damaged yesterday due to unacceptable behaviour inside the premises. While celebrations are welcome, damaging the theatre screen or any theatre property is strictly unacceptable. Such incidents lead to show disruptions, financial loss, and inconvenience to fellow moviegoers."

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar recently took a break from acting due to his racing commitments and was last seen in the 2025 film Good Bad Ugly.

The film also featured Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, Tinnu Anand, B. S. Avinash and Raghu Ram.