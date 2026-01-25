 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam Represents Ranvijay Against Sister Pari
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam Represents Ranvijay Against Sister Pari

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam Represents Ranvijay Against Sister Pari

Tulsi informs Pari they must attend court amid divorce proceedings, sharing an emotional moment. At court, Hemant is Pari's lawyer, but Gautam shocks the Virani family by opposing them. Mihir confronts him, but Gomzy insists personal matters can’t be discussed in court. Tensions rise as Gautam questions Pari about her past, including her first marriage.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 181

The episode begins with Tulsi telling Pari that they have to go to court amid divorce proceedings. Later, mother and daughter share an emotional moment. The next day at the court, Hemant informs the judge that he is Pari's lawyer. When the judge asks Ranvijay who his lawyer is, minutes later, Gautam makes an entry, leaving Tulsi and Mihir, as well as the other Virani members, in shock. The other family members then recall their memories with Gautam, aka Gomzy, in a flashback.

A confused Mihir asks Hemant if he was aware that Gomzy is opposing Pari and Ranvijay’s lawyer. Hemant refuses, saying he was not aware and adds that he only knew Gomzy was studying law abroad.

Later, Hemant confronts Gomzy, but the latter gives a firm response, stating that personal matters cannot be discussed in court. Mihir then speaks to Gomzy, asking if he has gone mad for opposing Pari. Gomzy replies, "Mr. Mihir Virani, mein aapse badme baat karunga..." and adds that he will speak to him later, urging Mihir to sit, saying the court's time cannot be wasted.

FPJ Shorts
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development
Muslim Leaders Gather At Islam Gymkhana To Discuss 25-Year Roadmap For Educational & Economic Development
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Mumbai News: Uneven Road Patch Near Cooper Hospital Raises Safety Concerns
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team Chhuri
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi
Black Magic At Wife’s Parental Home: Husband, In-laws Booked Under Anti-Superstition Law In Bhiwandi

When the judge questions what is happening, Mihir tells the judge that Gautam is Pari's brother, fighting against his own sister. Gautam adds that while Ranvijay does not mind his relation to the Viranis, he himself does not have an issue either. The judge urges them to avoid personal matters in court and to focus on the case, discussing their differences outside.

Later, Vrinda asks Angad if there has been any update on Pari's case, saying he should have accompanied Tulsi to court. Angad becomes irritated, stating that Pari only wanted to marry Ranvijay, and now she has dragged the entire family into court. Vrinda defends Pari, saying that this time, she is not wrong. Angad tells Vrinda not to bring up the topic again, adding that he is no longer part of the family.

As the court proceedings begin, Pari is taken aback by Gomzy's behavior. Gautam starts questioning Pari, asking about her relationship with Tulsi and when she was adopted. Hemant attempts to intervene, but the judge refuses to stop Gautam. Pari then shares the details.

Gautam further brings up Pari's first marriage, pointing out that she had filed a domestic violence case against her first husband and how even then, Tulsi had provided proof. He then makes a bold statement, accusing Tulsi of always going against her children and wanting to appear 'mahan.'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team...
Laughter Chefs Season 3: Aly Goni's Team Kaanta Win Trophy, Beat Elvish Yadav & Karan Kundrra's Team...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam...
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam...
'Man Put His Hand Inside My Bra...': Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault At Lollapalooza India 2026...
'Man Put His Hand Inside My Bra...': Young Woman Alleges Sexual Assault At Lollapalooza India 2026...
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Thei...
Linkin Park Debuts In Mumbai! Legendary Rock Band Takes Over Lollapalooza India 2026 With Thei...
'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan...
'Dharmendra Deserved It Much Earlier...': Hema Malini REACTS To Husband's Posthumous Padma Vibhushan...