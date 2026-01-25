Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, January 25: Virani Family Shocked As Gautam Represents Ranvijay Against Sister Pari

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, Episode 181

The episode begins with Tulsi telling Pari that they have to go to court amid divorce proceedings. Later, mother and daughter share an emotional moment. The next day at the court, Hemant informs the judge that he is Pari's lawyer. When the judge asks Ranvijay who his lawyer is, minutes later, Gautam makes an entry, leaving Tulsi and Mihir, as well as the other Virani members, in shock. The other family members then recall their memories with Gautam, aka Gomzy, in a flashback.

A confused Mihir asks Hemant if he was aware that Gomzy is opposing Pari and Ranvijay’s lawyer. Hemant refuses, saying he was not aware and adds that he only knew Gomzy was studying law abroad.

Later, Hemant confronts Gomzy, but the latter gives a firm response, stating that personal matters cannot be discussed in court. Mihir then speaks to Gomzy, asking if he has gone mad for opposing Pari. Gomzy replies, "Mr. Mihir Virani, mein aapse badme baat karunga..." and adds that he will speak to him later, urging Mihir to sit, saying the court's time cannot be wasted.

When the judge questions what is happening, Mihir tells the judge that Gautam is Pari's brother, fighting against his own sister. Gautam adds that while Ranvijay does not mind his relation to the Viranis, he himself does not have an issue either. The judge urges them to avoid personal matters in court and to focus on the case, discussing their differences outside.

Later, Vrinda asks Angad if there has been any update on Pari's case, saying he should have accompanied Tulsi to court. Angad becomes irritated, stating that Pari only wanted to marry Ranvijay, and now she has dragged the entire family into court. Vrinda defends Pari, saying that this time, she is not wrong. Angad tells Vrinda not to bring up the topic again, adding that he is no longer part of the family.

As the court proceedings begin, Pari is taken aback by Gomzy's behavior. Gautam starts questioning Pari, asking about her relationship with Tulsi and when she was adopted. Hemant attempts to intervene, but the judge refuses to stop Gautam. Pari then shares the details.

Gautam further brings up Pari's first marriage, pointing out that she had filed a domestic violence case against her first husband and how even then, Tulsi had provided proof. He then makes a bold statement, accusing Tulsi of always going against her children and wanting to appear 'mahan.'