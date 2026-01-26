Director Lokesh Kanagaraj CONFIRMS Cameo In Thalapathy Vijay's Final Film Jana Nayagan Amid Censor Row

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Monday confirmed his involvement in the upcoming Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan'.

In a rare public interaction with the media, acclaimed filmmaker Kanagaraj addressed long-standing speculations regarding his upcoming projects, specifically his high-profile collaboration with superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

While providing updates on his directorial ventures and responding to recent criticisms, the filmmaker revealed that he will appear in a cameo role in the film, which is widely recognised as actor Vijay's final cinematic appearance before his full-fledged entry into politics.

"H Vinoth anna and Vijay anna called me and asked me to do it. I have done a cameo, that is all I can say for now," Kanagaraj stated, confirming his on-screen reunion with the actor he previously directed in 'Master' and 'Leo'.

The film, directed by Vinoth, was originally scheduled for a January 9 release but has faced delays due to ongoing legal and censorship hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

During the interaction, Kanagaraj also noted that fellow filmmakers Atlee and Nelson Dilipkumar are reported to be making cameo appearances in the political action drama as well.

The director, known for hits like 'Vikram' and 'Leo', chose the occasion of Republic Day to break a six-month silence following the release of his film 'Coolie'.

Such press meets are considered a rarity for Kanagaraj, who typically avoids the spotlight between projects. Since the release of 'Coolie', he had remained largely inaccessible to the press, missing customary post-release success meets due to a busy schedule.

Addressing the media, Kanagaraj explained that the primary purpose of the gathering was to clear the air.

"I wanted to address two or three things that have been circulating on social media before moving on to my next film. That is why I am here," he said.

Providing a major update on the highly anticipated multi-starrer featuring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the director revealed the project was born out of a meeting during the release of 'Coolie'.

"The fact that they are coming together after nearly 46 years and asked me to direct them was a big deal. I could not miss this opportunity," Kanagaraj stated.

He further clarified that while 'Kaithi 2' was originally planned as his immediate next project, he requested the production side for time to pursue the legendary collaboration.

"I told the production side that I would finish this and come back, as I would not get such an opportunity again. I wrote sincerely for about a month and a half and gave separate narrations to both," he added.

Reflecting on the reception of his last film, 'Coolie', Kanagaraj expressed gratitude to the audience while acknowledging the feedback from reviewers.

"The critiques have made me think about many things. I have taken it as a learning experience to understand what is expected of me. In my upcoming films, I will try to deliver movies that do not attract that much criticism," he noted.

The director also touched upon his acting debut in the upcoming film titled 'VC', where he plays a character named Devadas, and confirmed that a project with Telugu star Allu Arjun is also in the pipeline.

