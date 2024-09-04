'He Was Hugging Her From Behind': Eijaz Khan Spotted Getting COSY With A Mystery Girl In A Night Club In Mumbai After Breakup With Pavitraa Puniya

Eijaz Khan and Pavitraa Puniya's breakup left fans of both the actors heartbroken. Both Pavitra and Eijaz confirmed the end of their relationship and the former also mentioned how her thoughts with Eijaz would not align.

Now, according to a report in Times Now, the actor was spotted getting cosy with a mystery girl in a night club in Mumbai. The source tells the news portal that on Sunday, Eijaz Khan walked in the club at around 3 AM in the night and he looked effortlessly dapper. However, the actor was accompanied with a girl who was definitely not from the entertainment industry. The girl was wearing a mini dress and looked beautiful and confident. Eijaz's interaction with the girl had everyone around them talking. The actor was also seen getting cosy and intimate with her as the two danced. The duo were all into each other.

The source further reveals that Eijaz kept hugging the girl from behind and at one point of time, the duo was also seen getting intimate with each other. The source says, ''"Eijaz and the girl seemed very comfortable with each other. They were getting cozy and there was definitely some chemistry there. At one point, they were even seen sharing a private moment on the dance floor, completely absorbed in each other. Eijaz kept hugging the woman from behind. They were in their own world, completely oblivious to the people around them."

After sometime, when the lady went to the washroom, Eijaz briefly interacted with his friends and as soon as she returned, the couple got intimate again, confirmed the source to the portal.

Around 4 AM the couple left the night club. Talking about the mystery girl's identity, Times Now's source reveals that the girl definitely does not belong to the entertainment industry but looking at her built, he could say that she is a model.

For the uninformed, Eijaz Khan was earlier in a relationship with Pavitraa Puniya. The couple met during their stint in Bigg Boss 14 and soon fell in love. After being in a relationship for 2 years, the couple announced their split a while ago.