'Apne Aapko Change Kar Lia Tha': Anita Hassanandani On If She Regrets Relationship With Eijaz Khan

Anita Hassanandani, who is all set to make a comeback on television with Suman Indori after almost 5 years, in a recent interaction looked back on her failed relationship with Eijaz Khan and whether or not she regrets being in a relationship with him today.

In an interaction with Siddharth Kanan, the actress opens up on letting go of prime opportunities for the sake of her relationship and says, ''I gave up on a lot of my career. Not that he forced me, but he would often say like 'I would'nt want you to do a film or I would'nt want you to do a scene like this, so I let go of a lot of great opportunities. Because for me at that point of time love or relationship was more important. Hum pyaar mein badal jaate hai na to impress the other person? To let that other person love you more, you become what they want you to become. Toh maine thoda apne aapko change kar liya tha.''

When the interviewer told Anita about an the remark of an 'ex boyfriend' (Eijaz Khan) of hers on how he confessed that he regrets cheating on his ex and remarked that people assumed it was her, the actress says, ''Mujhe nahi pata tha bahut sari exes thi, I am sorry. I would'nt know what he meant and who he meant, but I just hope he finds love.''

A still of Eijaz Khan and Anita Hassanandani from Kkavyanjali. |

Opening up about making her relationships the centre of her universe, Anita says, ''I have always been a giver, someone who had given more and recieved less. I lost my father at a very young age, so I need that male, ke koi mujhe guide kare, koi mujhe samjaye, I think mujhe wo guiding light chaiye thi, so for me like whenever anyone came into my life, they were the centre of my life at that time.''

When asked if she regrets her relationship with Eijaz, Anita after a brief silence says, ''See I learnt a lot and I became a better person. I think we were just two very good people not good for each other. The only thing I regret is that I let go of my prime career. You know like, I was offered this film called 'Varsham,' it was a big Tamil hit and I did not do it. It was not that he stopped me, I was just not sure if he would be okay with it. Unhone mujhe roka nahi, lekin because I want to over do things in the relationship, toh us wajah se thode career moves maine galat liye, but other than that no regrets yaar, I mean that's life, heartbreaks, breakups, jo bhi hai, you learn from every relationship.''

For the uninformed, Eijaz Khan, during his stint on Bigg Boss 14 had opened up on cheating on an ex and how he regrets it today. The actor was then in a relationship with Pavitra Puniya for almost 2 years but the actors called it quits some time ago.