Maarrich trailer launch: Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Dipannita Sharma and debutant director Dhruv Lather talk about the film

(l-r) Dipannita Sharma, Rahul Dev, Tusshar Kapoor, Seerat Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Dhruv Lather | All pics: Viral Bhayani

The trailer of Tusshar Kapoor’s production venture Maarrich was launched on November 18. He is also acting in the whodunit thriller, which also stars an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Dev, Dipannita Sharma and Seerat Kapoor. It is the directorial debut of Dhruv Lather and will hit screens on December 9. The Free Press Journal was present at the event.

Tusshar Kapoor |

Tusshar is mostly known for playing fun roles but in the trailer of Maarrich he appears as strictly no nonsense cop. “If you see as a producer also I have shown anger in the story too (laughs). Firstly, as you can see from the visuals, this character is totally different from my comfort zone as an actor. I was uncomfortable doing this. Since I did Golmaal, I was waiting for something different. I wanted to do something against my wish. So when this script came to me, I knew this script had to be excellent.”

Team of Maarrich |

The actor was last seen as a cop almost two decades ago. “Yes, it’s been 19 years and it’s a coincidence. There are no similarities at all. This has a time lapse. The journey and the genre is different. He is an honest cop. He is aware of the loopholes in the system, so he knows how to extract his work to the best of his abilities. He is a bit of a grayish character,” Tusshar reveals.

Anita Hassanandani |

Anita too is making a comeback to the big screen with Maarrich. “It’s been too long. One of the main reasons I did this film is because of Tusshar. It's amazing to work with him. He is so lovely. The trailer is amazing. I am also very anxious to know who the hat man is,” she states.

Dipannita Sharma |

When asked if she is the 'hat man', Dipannita jokes, “What do I look like in the dress that I am wearing? I quite look like that with this attire? Don’t I look like this?”

Seerat Kapoor |

Seerat shares, “I have done a lot of films down South. But my first language is Hindi. It’s almost like being introduced to all over again. I am a Mumbai girl but life took me travelling through different cities and coming back with Maarrich I am really excited.”

Dhruv Lather |

On a parting note, director Dhruv concludes, “This is my debut film and I am nervous but also thrilled for the audience to experience our work of labour. Maarrich is high on thrill and will keep you at the edge of your seats. The film has everything that will appeal to the multiplex audiences as well as the masses alike. I hope the audiences welcome the trailer and support us with their love.”