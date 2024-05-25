'Soch Nahi Milti Thi': Pavitra Punia Talks About Her Failed Relationship With Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia has addressed her breakup with actor Eijaz Khan and said that they tried but their relationship did not work out.

Pavitra, who met Eijaz during their stint on the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss 14", said: "Soch nahi milti hai. Aap try toh bahut karte hai. Logon ko yeh question mark rehta hai ke teen saal ke baat pata chala ki soch nahi milti hai. (Our thoughts didn't match. You do try a lot. People have this question mark that after three years you got to know you're thinking didn't match)."

"Teen saal aap try karte ho. Bhaag thodi na jaate hai situations ke saath. So we were trying. It didn't work out. (Trying after three years, you can't run away from situations. So we were trying. It didn't work out)."

"Why to get into a relationship, jisme aage chalkar aur bhi complications ho sakte hai. Woh cheez behter hai ki woh cheez khatam. (Why to get into a relationship knowing that there will be complications. It is better if we finish it)."

Pavitra also spoke about "losing weight." "I want to be back in my old form the way I used to be before lockdown. It's the new me. For me, age is just a number. It is about how you maintain yourself. How graceful you keep yourself. It is about maintaining yourself and. Age is just a number," she shared.