WATCH: Beggar Reminds Pavitra Punia Of Her Promise To Gift Him Mobile Phone - Here's What Happened Next

Actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have been going strong ever since they fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and the two are often spotted in the city, enjoying romantic lunch and dinner dates. On Wednesday too, they were seen out and about in the city, but they had a surprising encounter with a man who reminded Pavitra about her forgotten promise.

A specially-abled man, who is often seen seeking monetary and other help from celebs in the suburbs of Mumbai, approached Pavitra and reminded her that had promised to gift him a phone, but when missing after that.

Pavitra and Eijaz clearly looked confused and taken aback, but the actress was then seen interacting with the man.

Beggar reminds Pavitra of her promise

The man, who is often spotted around celebrity hotspots in the suburbs of Mumbai on his makeshift cycle-cum-wheelchair, was seen reaching out to Pavitra and telling her that she had promised to gift him a phone a month back, but she never showed up after that.

The actress then told him that she did not visit that area in the past few days and assured that she will give him a new phone within a week.

However, the man asked her to give money for a new phone instead, and an amused Pavitra told him that she will definitely give him a phone in a week.

The man was also seen inquiring about her residential address and said that he will go there to collect the phone.

The video went viral in no time, and while some netizens found it funny, some stated that it was harassment on the part of the beggar.

Pavitra's latest projects

At present, Pavitra is a part of the show 'Ishq Ki Dastaan - Naagmani', in which she plays the evil Mohini.

She has also featured in a couple of videos and short films with Eijaz.

Eijaz and Pavitra met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, and while they started off as enemies, soon love blossomed between the two and they got closer during the course of the show.

Post the reality show, the two began dating, and in October 2022, Eijaz finally popped the question and proposed to Pavitra with a diamond ring.

