Bigg Boss 17: All About Theme, Contestants & Launch Date Of Salman Khan's Reality Show

One of the most popular reality shows in India, Bigg Boss, is all set to return with its 17th season on television. The new season too will be hosted by none other than superstar Salman Khan, who has been associated with it for a decade now. He was recently also seen hosting the second season of the show's web version, Bigg Boss OTT 2.

With every new season, the makers try to get some new twist to the game, and make sure to rope in some of the most popular names from the television and film world.

If latest reports are to be believed, the makers have gone a notch higher this time, and Bigg Boss 17 might have a "singles vs couples" theme this year.

Bigg Boss 17 theme

As per reports, the makers are planning to pitch popular singles against renowned couples from the telly world.

While no official statement has been released yet, buzz is that Bigg Boss OTT 2 runner up Abhishek Malhan will be one of the participants from the singles clan.

As for couples, Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, who are dating in real life too, have been approached by the makers.

In all, five singles and four couples will be brought on board Bigg Boss 17 this year.

Read Also Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In...

Bigg Boss 17 contestants

The official list of contestants is not out yet, but just like last year, the upcoming season too might feature several names from the recently-concluded Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, lost to Elvish Yadav by a narrow margin of votes, and he is now expected to give a tougher fight in Bigg Boss 17.

Reportedly, Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame too will be seen in Team Singles in Bigg Boss 17.

On the other hand, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are expected to participate as a couple in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 17 is expected to commence in October, and an official announcement is awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)