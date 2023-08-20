Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Jiya Shankar Asks Fans To STOP Shipping Her With Abhishek Malhan: 'We Are Better Than This'

Actress Jiya Shankar, who shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2, was often linked up on the show with co-contestant Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan. Fans even coined the tag #AbhiYa for them and it trended big time on social media. But looks like Jiya is not really happy with the tag and she penned a long note, expressing her displeasure.

While Jiya was the last contestant to be evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house before the finale week, Abhishek emerged to be the first runner-up of the reality show.

Post the show, while the actress was seen buying a new car for herself and basking in the newfound fame, Abhishek was hospitalised, and after recovering, he jetted off to his home in Delhi.

Jiya pens note against #AbhiYa

In the wee hours of Sunday, Jiya took to her social media handle to pen a long note on how she does not wish to be associated with the tag #AbhiYa. She stated that the tag was used to spread hatred and that she has her own individual identity.

"LOVE for all the fandoms but now this somewhere needs to stop on which fandom is better, who’s is fake and who’s is real. I share a bond with few people from the house and I’ll keep it to that. It doesn’t change anything between us no matter what people may say," she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She went on to say, "#Abhiya thankyou for the love but take a break from this that's bringing in unnecessary hate. We’re better than this and we’re very strong individuals."

"Jiya doesn’t need to be shipped along with someone for the bond she shares with them, more than who she is as an individual at least not to an extent that love becomes war. Peace out everybody," she added.

Read Also Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Finally Breaks Silence On Not Meeting Abhishek Malhan In...

About Jiya Shankar

Prior to Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya was quite a popular name on the small screen, thanks to her lead role in the supernatural thriller 'Pishachini'.

She also played a small yet significant role in Riteish Deshmukh's directorial 'Ved'.