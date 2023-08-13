Jiya Shankar Buys Swanky Car Worth Nearly ₹1 Crore After Getting Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 2 (WATCH)

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Jiya Shankar gifted herself a brand new car after getting evicted from the reality show. The actress impressed the audience with her stint in the show and has managed to make a place for herself in the hearts of her fans.

A video of Jiya, shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, has gone viral. In the clip, she is seen unveiling the swanky car and performing the coconut-breaking ritual for good luck.

Jiya looks elated as she posed with her brand new purchase. She also distributed sweets to the paparazzi. After doing a little research, we found out that Jiya's premium SUV, BMW X5, is priced around Rs 93 lakh to Rs 1.3 crore in Mumbai.

Take a look at Jiya's video here:

Jiya is currently making headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was amongst the Top 6 contestants in the show, however, the actress got evicted a couple of days back.

Over the years, the actress has gained popularity for her roles in TV shows and films.

She made her acting debut in the 2013 Telugu film Entha Andanga Unnave and was last seen on the big screens in the Marathi film Ved with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

Jiya has been a part of several popular TV shows like Love by Chance, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, Laal Ishq, Pishachini and Goodnight India among others.