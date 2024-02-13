Pavitra Punia & Eijaz Khan Confirm Breakup After 2 Years Of Dating, Latter Moves Out Of Malad House

Actors Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan, who met during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 and fell in love inside the house, have now parted ways after two years of dating. Rumours of their breakup had been doing the rounds for quite some time, and the actors have finally confirmed it now.

As per reports, the two parted ways five months ago, but they continued to live together in their apartment in Malad. However, Eijaz has now moved out of the apartment, while Pavitra continues to stay there.

Confirming the breakup, the actress shared, "There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last."

While Eijaz refrained from speaking much about the breakup, he hoped that Pavitra found the love and success she deserved. "She will always be a part of my duas," he said.

It was in October 2022 that Eijaz had proposed to Pavitra with a diamond ring and the two had announced their engagement on social media. "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said 'yes'," he had captioned the photos, in which Pavitra was seen flaunting her ring.

The two are yet to share the reason behind why they chose to end their relationship, but several reports have cited "compatibility issues" as the reason.