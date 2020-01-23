Bigg Boss 13: Rashami's fans label Mahhi a 'fake friend'

Actresses Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma recently engaged in a war of words inside the "Bigg Boss" house. Things are equally heated up outside the house as Rashami's fans have come out in her support on Twitter by attacking actress Mahhi Vij for being her "fake friend".

The recent Twitter activity of Mahhi, who is said to be Rashami's friend, has caused outrage among "Bigg Boss" fans.

Mahhi had liked and retweeted posts of a netizen that were against Rashami and referred to Rashami as #FlushMeDesai in the other.

What made matters worse is that soon after liking the tweets, she posted a photo of Rashami with her son with a caption that read: "Tara and @TheRashamiDesai massi (heart emoji) we love you".