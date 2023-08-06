Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij On 4-Year-Old Daughter Tara's Times Square Debut: 'We Crave For Such Love'

Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali has reacted to his daughter Tara getting featured on Times Square Billboard. Tara turned four on August 3 and Jay and Mahhi Vij hosted a grand birthday bash for their daughter. To make her day more special, fans surprised Tara by featuring her videos on Times Square, New York, for 24 hours.

During Tara's birthday celebration, Jay reacted to it and called Tara a 'blessed' child.

According to a report in ETimes, Jay said that a fan from Pakistan texted them saying they are planning a surprise for Tara. "She mentioned that she wants Tara’s video to play on Times Square New York for24 hours. At first, I didn’t take it seriously but later when I saw it, I was very happy. As actors we crave for such love, I'm happy that my child Tara is getting it. These people are not Tara’s fans but well wishers."

On the other hand, Mahhi also said she is grateful to the fan who surprised Tara in such a way.

Several pictures and videos from Tara's birthday bash have gone viral on social media. While fans showered love on Tara, others trolled Jay and Mahhi for applying heavy makeup on their four-year-old daughter’s face. Some users also expressed that the makeup has stolen all the innocence of the little kid.

Jay and Mahhi tied the knot in 2010 and their daughter Tara was born in 2019. The couple also adopted their caretaker's kids, Khushi and Rajveer, in 2017.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jay is currently seen in the show 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum' alongside Tina Datta. The show has been rumoured to go off-air multiple times with no clarification from the actor.