Jay Bhanushali Calls Margot Robbie's Barbie 'Bawasir': 'My Daughter Judged Me' (WATCH)

After Juhi Parmar, television actor and host Jay Bhanushali has criticised Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's recently released film Barbie. He said that he went to watch Barbie with his daughter on Sunday but was highly disappointed with the film.

Slamming the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, Jay said, "Isse buri picture maine nahi dekhi. It is a super bad film, trust me guys. Movie dekhne ke baad it took me two days to make this video. Promote kar rahe the toh mujhe laga bacchon ke liye hai but ye na bacchon ke liye hai aur na hi badho ke liye."

He also said that because he paid money for the tickets, he 'tolerated' the film till the end.

"My daughter told me within the first 30 minutes 'Daddy, I'm sleepy. I can't watch the film. Take me home. I'm bored'. She was actually judging me for my choice after I took her out to watch this film," Jay added in the video.

Check out the video here:

Before Jay, popular television actress Juhi Parmar penned an open letter to the makers of Barbie expressing her disappointment. She said that she was not aware that the film is 'inappropriate' for children and that is why she took her 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch the film.

However, she added that because of the sexual content and inappropriate language used in the film, she walked out of the cinema hall with her daughter within 10-15 minutes.

Jay tied the knot with actress Mahhi Vij back in 2011. They were blessed with a little angel, Tara, in August 2019. The couple fostered their caretaker's kids Khushi Ray and Rajveer Ray before Tara was born.

Jay has been a popular face in the small screen industry with several hit daily soaps to her credit, including 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kayamath', 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

He is also known for anchoring some of India’s top reality shows such as 'Dance India Dance', 'Indian Idol', 'Super Star Singer', 'Voice India' and many more.

