Mira Kapoor Criticises Margot Robbie's Barbie: 'Hollywood Can't Do Song-And-Dance Like Bollywood'

Seems like Shahid Kapoor's wife, YouTuber Mira Kapoor did not like Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's recently released Barbie movie. Mira took to her official Instagram account on Monday and shared a picture of a theatre screen showing Greta Gerwig's film.

Mira posted a picture in which the lead actors are seen dancing. Along with it, she wrote, "Hollywood this Hollywood that...Well Hollywood can't do song-and-dance like Bollywood can."

Check out Mira's Instagram story here:

Earlier, popular television actress Juhi Parmar penned an open letter to the makers of Barbie expressing her disappointment. She said that she was not aware that the film is 'inappropriate' for children and that is why she took her 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch the film.

However, she added that because of the sexual content and inappropriate language used in the film, she walked out of the cinema hall with her daughter within 10-15 minutes.

In Barbie, Margot and Ryan star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, respectively, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The film also features Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell.

The film released on July 21 and clashed at the box office with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy.

The film earned USD 155 million in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman.

