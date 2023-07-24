Juhi Parmar Pens Open Letter To Barbie Makers, Accuses Them Of 'Misleading': 'Film Is Inappropriate For Kids'

Popular actress Juhi Parmar has said that she was left 'disappointed' after she took her 10-year-old daughter Samairra to watch the recently released film Barbie. The Kumkum actress has penned an open letter to the makers of the film and stated that she was not aware of the 'inappropriate language' and 'sexual connotations' in Barbie.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Juhi penned a long note and revealed that she left the theatre just 10-15 minutes after watching Barbie.

"I start with owning up to my mistake, I took my 10 year old daughter Samairra to watch your film without researching the fact that it was a "PG-13" movie. 10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to."

She added, "I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10/15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie. I'm glad though that I chose to walk out within 10-15 minutes as I didn't even want to think about how much worse it would have got- ten.... In fact I would say leave Pg-13, the language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above."

The actress also slammed the makers of the film for 'misleading' the audience. Juhi said, "I went back and checked the promos and realized that none of them even gave a glimpse of the inappropriate language that was coming up in the movie. So then then why mislead? But Barbie, this is not just about you! Half of our Hindi movies have so much inappropriate content, at least you were labeled Pg-13, our Hindi movies aren't and then parents ends up exposing their kids to content like rape, suicide, sexual connotations and what not."

Take a look at Juhi's full post here:

In the film, directed by Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as the stereotypical versions of Barbie and Ken, who leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world. The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell.

Juhi has often made the best use of social media to talk about parenting. She is quite active on Instagram and also shares videos and pictures of fun moments with Samairra.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi made her television debut with the show 'Woh', however, she tasted fame with her role in 'Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan', where she became a household name and immensely popular as well. Juhi recently made her OTT debut with Yeh Meri Family 2.

