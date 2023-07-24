Oppenheimer Indian Version: Nude Florence Pugh Shown Wearing Black Dress During Sex Scene

Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is making headlines for various reasons ever since it hit the big screens. The intense sex scenes in the film have also created quite a buzz online.

It has now come to our notice that the sex scenes have been modified for viewers in India. One of the bedroom scenes is cut short and blurred. On the other hand, actress Florence Pugh who is actually nude in the scene is shown wearing a strapless black dress in the Indian version of the film.

Eagle eyed fans were quick to notice that the scene has been edited.

However, it is not clear if the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered the makers to modify the scene.

"The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for florence pugh black dress in #Oppenheimer," a user wrote on Twitter.

Here's how others reacted to the same:

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer has been under the scanner ever since its release as several people have expressed disappointment over the sex scene featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus.

The said scene has triggered online fury in India. A section of social media users also called out Christopher Nolan for hurting religious sentiments.

According to ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene and has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). He has also directed to remove the controversial scene from Oppenheimer. Thakur has also warned action against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie.

Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film, while Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, his ex-fiancée.

The cast also includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and others.

The biographical book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin served as the inspiration for the movie. The film was released on July 21, 2023, alongside Barbie.