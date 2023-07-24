Oppenheimer Controversy: Anurag Thakur Demands Removal Of Sex Scene Featuring Bhagavad Gita, Slams CBFC

Christopher Nolan’s 'Oppenheimer', starring Cillian Murphy in the lead role, has been under the scanner ever since its release as several people have expressed disappointment over the sex scene featuring a copy of the Bhagavad Gita, considered a holy scripture by the Hindus.

The said scene has triggered online fury in India. A section of social media users also called out Christopher Nolan for hurting religious sentiments.

According to ANI, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has taken a stern view of the controversial scene and has demanded absolute accountability from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Minister has reportedly directed to remove the controversial scene from Oppenheimer. Thakur has also warned stringent action against all CBFC members involved in approving the screening of the movie.

Expressing displeasure over CBFC's failure to safeguard the interests of the public, Thakur emphasised that such negligence cannot be overlooked. He asserted that the board members would be held responsible for their actions.

"It's an insult to Bhagavad Gita'

The Information Commissioner of the Union government, Uday Mahurkar, also voiced his misgivings over the scene and hit out at the filmmaker.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Mahurkar said, "It's (the scene) an insult to Bhagavad Gita, which is our holy book. It sends out powerful and meaningful messages to the entire world. How could someone demean it this way? The scene is an assault on our values and civilisation. It's an assault on the Hindu community."

Further, calling on Nolan to delete the offensive scene from the film, he added, "Nolan should remove this scene from the film. It reeks of religious hatred. If he doesn't take out the scene, we will act," he added.

A few days back, a section of netizens have also pointed out the same and questioned the CBFC for allowing the release of this film without cutting a scene that can hurt religious sentiments.

Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film, while Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, his ex-fiancée.

The cast also includes Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others.

The biographical book 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, which was awarded the 2006 Pulitzer Prize, served as the inspiration for the movie. The film was released on July 21, 2023.

Oppenheimer was released alongside Barbie, both generating huge craze among fans.