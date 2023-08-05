 Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali TROLLED For Putting Makeup On Daughter Tara As They Celebrate Her 4th Birthday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali TROLLED For Putting Makeup On Daughter Tara As They Celebrate Her 4th Birthday

Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali TROLLED For Putting Makeup On Daughter Tara As They Celebrate Her 4th Birthday

Birthday girl Tara, who looked beautiful like a fairy in her pink frock, became the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
article-image

It’s a time to celebrate for Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vijj as their daughter Tara turns four. The Television couple hosted a grand birthday party on this occasion, which was attended by family and friends.

Mahhi, who was dressed in a simple outfit looked pretty, but what caught everyone’s attention was the heavy makeup she applied on her 4-year-old daughter’s face. Birthday girl Tara, who looked beautiful like a fairy in her pink frock, became the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Several users spotted the large amount of makeup applied on her face and began trolling Jay & Mahhi for the same.

Read Also
Jay Bhanushali Calls Margot Robbie's Barbie 'Bawasir': 'My Daughter Judged Me' (WATCH)
article-image

JAY - MAHHI TROLLED FOR APPLYING MAKEUP ON TARA

One user wrote, “It's so sad to see such innocent kids being exposed to stardom at such a young age. Plus the makeup makes her look so matured. Please let them enjoy their phase of childhood.”

Another user said, “Chii etna makeup 💀 for god sake atleast choti bachi ko toh chod dete.”

A third user wrote, “Wht to make up such a small kid? She would have looked better without make up.”

Some also expressed that the makeup has stolen all the innocence of the little kid.

Read Also
Birthday Bash: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara turns 3
article-image

TARA RECENTLY FEATURED ON TIMES SQUARE

For the unversed, Jay & Mahhi’s daughter Tara recently featured on Times Sqaure Billboard, making her birthday even  more special. A fan on twitter shared about the same, in a tweet that reads, Woohooo! It's phenomenal to see Tara’s video at Times Square Billboard Newyork🤩1 of d best wishes by Tara’s Fan Super excited to see that!🎊  @VijMahhi @imjaybhanushali See her Live Now at TimesSquare New York..At Duffy square above Pele Store😊”

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali is currently appearing in Sony TV's family drama 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum' alongside Tina Datta. The show has been rumoured to go off-air multiple times with no clarification from the actor.

Read Also
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's cook threatens to kill them, 2yr-old daughter; 'What if he stabs me?'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali TROLLED For Putting Makeup On Daughter Tara As They Celebrate Her 4th...

Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali TROLLED For Putting Makeup On Daughter Tara As They Celebrate Her 4th...

‘My Father Had No Intention To Cheat Anyone’: Late Nitin Desai’s Daughter Provides...

‘My Father Had No Intention To Cheat Anyone’: Late Nitin Desai’s Daughter Provides...

Rochelle-Keith REACT After After Being Mocked For 'Dangerous' Pregnancy Shoot

Rochelle-Keith REACT After After Being Mocked For 'Dangerous' Pregnancy Shoot

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

Mughal-E-Azam Turns 63: 10 Unknown Facts About Madhubala-Dilip Kumar Starrer You Must Know

‘Who Gives A Fat Girl Show As Lead?’: Rocky Aur Rani Actress Anjali Anand Recalls People Telling...

‘Who Gives A Fat Girl Show As Lead?’: Rocky Aur Rani Actress Anjali Anand Recalls People Telling...