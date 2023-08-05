Mahhi Vij-Jay Bhanushali TROLLED For Putting Makeup On Daughter Tara As They Celebrate Her 4th Birthday

It’s a time to celebrate for Jay Bhanushali and Mahi Vijj as their daughter Tara turns four. The Television couple hosted a grand birthday party on this occasion, which was attended by family and friends.

Mahhi, who was dressed in a simple outfit looked pretty, but what caught everyone’s attention was the heavy makeup she applied on her 4-year-old daughter’s face. Birthday girl Tara, who looked beautiful like a fairy in her pink frock, became the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Several users spotted the large amount of makeup applied on her face and began trolling Jay & Mahhi for the same.

JAY - MAHHI TROLLED FOR APPLYING MAKEUP ON TARA

One user wrote, “It's so sad to see such innocent kids being exposed to stardom at such a young age. Plus the makeup makes her look so matured. Please let them enjoy their phase of childhood.”

Another user said, “Chii etna makeup 💀 for god sake atleast choti bachi ko toh chod dete.”

A third user wrote, “Wht to make up such a small kid? She would have looked better without make up.”

Some also expressed that the makeup has stolen all the innocence of the little kid.

TARA RECENTLY FEATURED ON TIMES SQUARE

For the unversed, Jay & Mahhi’s daughter Tara recently featured on Times Sqaure Billboard, making her birthday even more special. A fan on twitter shared about the same, in a tweet that reads, Woohooo! It's phenomenal to see Tara’s video at Times Square Billboard Newyork🤩1 of d best wishes by Tara’s Fan Super excited to see that!🎊 @VijMahhi @imjaybhanushali See her Live Now at TimesSquare New York..At Duffy square above Pele Store😊”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Jay Bhanushali is currently appearing in Sony TV's family drama 'Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum' alongside Tina Datta. The show has been rumoured to go off-air multiple times with no clarification from the actor.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)