Birthday Bash: Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara turns 3

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 05, 2022
Popular television actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara turned 3 on Wednesday.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple organised a grand birthday bash on Thursday with the theme ‘Candy Land’ for friends from the entertainment industry.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tara looked adorable in her tule dress with a bow on her head. Dad Jay kept it casual in a white shirt and jeans while mom Mahhi wore a shimmery red outfit.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The birthday party was attended by Debina Bonnerjee and her daughter Lianna.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Anita Hassanandani with her son Aaravv Reddy.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Karanvir Bohra also came with his wife Teejay Sidhu and daughters Gia Vanessa Snow, Bella and Vienna.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jay and Mahhi tied the knot back in 2011. They were blessed with a little angel, Tara, in August 2019.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
