Mahhi Vij Reveals Quitting Alcohol & Coffee Due To Anxiety Issues 6 Months Back: 'They Give You A Kick But...'

Popular television actress Mahhi Vij, best known for the titular role in the show Nakusha, recently revealed that she quit alcohol due to anxiety issues. She also opened up about experiencing anxiety and the importance of self-love.

In an interview with Filmygyan, the 42-year-old actress said, "I have major anxiety issues because I'm an overthinker. I have quit coffee, I've also been asked to quit tea. I used to drink alcohol as well. There's no harm in drinking when you go out with friends. But it's been six months that I have quit drinking because it triggers anxiety."

Mahhi added, "Coffee, alcohol and aeriated drinks should be a complete no-no because it triggers anxiety, heart issues and liver issues. When you drink alcohol, you play with your brain and one day you won't realise your brain will play with you. These things give you a kick but I believe caffeine should completely be out of your body."

On experiencing anxiety for the first time, the actress said, "It happened after my mami (aunty) passed away at the age of 48. It came as a shock to my family because we were very close to her. She suffered cardiac arrest. I was depressed after her death. I went to a doctor and I was asked to give up coffee and alcohol."

She stated that if women need medical help, they should not wait for someone to take them to the doctor. Mahhi said, "I feel self care is very important. We should not wait for our husbands or parents to take us to the doctor. Just get up and go if you feel you need to see a doctor."

Mahhi has been a part of several TV shows like Laal Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Balika Vadhu and more. She is married to actor and host Jay Bhanushali. They have a daughter named Tara.