Mumbai News: Special PMLA Court Allows BMC To Demolish ED-Attached Minhaz Hotel In Juhu Linked To Iqbal Mirchi

The PMLA court permits BMC to demolish the dilapidated Minhaz Hotel in Juhu, earlier attached by the ED in a money laundering case linked to underworld don Iqbal Mirchi | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 30: The special PMLA court has allowed the BMC to demolish Minhaz Hotel in Juhu, which was attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during a money laundering probe against late underworld don Iqbal Mirchi, who was said to be close to Dawood Ibrahim.

Building deemed unsafe

The permission was granted after it was brought to the court’s notice that the building, a ground-plus-four structure worth Rs 1.43 crore, is in a dilapidated condition and poses a safety risk to the public. The BMC claimed that it had already appointed a contractor for demolition earlier but paused the process after learning about the hotel’s link with the ED case.

Court’s observations

Special Judge R.B. Rote observed, “Considering the correspondence made by the BMC (to the ED), it prima facie appears that the civic body wants to demolish the building to avoid mishaps or casualties to the public. Therefore, it is necessary to grant permission.”

ED supports demolition

The ED had approached the court seeking demolition permission at the BMC’s request. The court had also issued notice to the owners, but no objections were raised. Appearing for the ED, advocate Sunil Gonsalves submitted that the property was purchased from proceeds of crime.

BMC notices to owners

During the confiscation process, the BMC had, on October 20, 2025, informed the agency that demolition was necessary given the ruinous condition of the building.

Also Watch:

The civic body stated that it had also issued notices to the Manghanani duo, Purshottam and Bharat, the alleged owners or occupants of the hotel, but no precautionary measures were taken.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/